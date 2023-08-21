Will Finland be the next Ukraine?

Posted on by martyrashrakat

20 Aug 2023 11:27

Source: Al Mayadeen English

Fra Hughes

With Joe Biden as American Vice President and Victoria Nuland handing out cookies to the violent protesters on Maidan Square, the scene was set for the violent overthrow of the democratically-elected President Yanukovych.

Let’s review what’s happening in Ukraine and how that might impact Finland.

The American-financed and directed coup of 2014 in Kiev was yet another CIA-inspired color revolution.

The following Massacre in Odessa of anti-coup demonstrators beaten, murdered, and burned to death inside the trade union building by a savage mob of Russophobic fascists set the stage for the secession of Donbass, the Russian-speaking, Russian Orthodox Oblasts of Lugansk, Donetsk, and Crimea.

Russia’s stated aim with its Special Military Operation is to denazify Ukraine, prevent it from joining NATO, and ensure that Ukraine remains a neutral country.

One month after the special military operation commenced, Russia and Ukraine had concluded a ceasefire and possible peace treaty, and then Boris Johnson was dispatched by Biden to tell Zelensky under no circumstances he would be allowed to sign a peace treaty with Russia.

The result is what we can witness today; a blood bath of nearly First World War proportions.

Hundreds of thousands dead. Ground won and lost is being counted in meters not kilometers, and Ukraine in 2023 is now being destroyed, financially, economically, and militarily.

Millions have fled or been displaced by the conflict.

America and NATO are prepared to fight to the last Ukrainian in an endless battle of death and destruction, without involving American boots on the ground, except those directing the conflict in this proxy war of attrition against the democratically-elected leaders of the Russian Federation.

They plan to Balkanize Russia and profit from the privatization of these newly created markets subject to Western corporative exploitation.

A plan that will never succeed.

So how will this affect Finland?

Finland has a land border with Russia similar in size to that of Ukraine.

Finland until recently was a neutral country, but the leaders without holding a referendum of their people’s wishes have charged headlong into NATO, with Sweden set to join them.

Nearly all NATO countries in Europe have American military bases and munitions on their soil.

If Finland allows America to build military bases stocked with nuclear tactical weapons and inter-ballistic missiles, can Russia stand idly by while this new threat emanates from Finland and subsequently from Sweden?

Are America and NATO preparing to further their aim of totally corralling Russia with a ring of belligerent Russophobic satellite states ready to launch strikes on St. Petersburg, on Moscow, and perhaps even on Minsk in Belarus?

Far from the war ending in Ukraine, it’s possible the moral bankruptcy of the West as exposed by Biden, will they then escalate the conflict in the near future?

While NATO is in no position to lead a sustained war on Russia, this game of brinkmanship could very well become catastrophic.

From the collapse of the unipolar globalist world order to the anti-colonial struggles very much still relevant in Africa today, we can see that in light of the neo-colonialist imperialism with its maverick military adventures, the West may yet lead us to the brink of annihilation.

Let’s hope Russia succeeds to denazify Ukraine and the Global South keeps its sovereign resources for the benefit of its citizens and we finally achieve a more equitable world, but this can only happen when the West is fatally wounded economically, militarily, and financially.

Let’s wait and see, who wins, how they win, and where they win, in this global struggle for dignity with justice.

As for Finland, they have made a strategic mistake in embracing NATO as the world turns and times change, they may well have joined the losing side.

The opinions mentioned in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinion of Al mayadeen, but rather express the opinion of its writer exclusively.

