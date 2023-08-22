African Union suspends Niger, rejects African and intl. intervention

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

African heads of state attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP)

By Al Mayadeen English

African Union announced in a statement that Niger has been suspended from all of its operations but also warned against any intervention in Niger following a military stand-by announcement from the West African bloc ECOWAS.

The African Union (AU) announced in a statement on Tuesday that Niger has been suspended from all of its operations, repeating calls for the coup leaders to release elected President Mohamed Bazoum and go back to their barracks.

Earlier, the West African bloc ECOWAS decided to activate a standby force in preparation for a potential military intervention. In turn, the AU Peace and Security Council noted this decision and requested that the AU Commission evaluate the potential economic, social, and security repercussions of deploying such a force.

Moreover, the AU warned, with strong language, against any intervention in Niger by African counterparts or foreign countries, reaffirming that the AU called on its member states and the international community to refrain from undertaking decisions that could legitimize the junta in Niger.

ECOWAS calls Niger’s three-year transition plan “a joke”

The bloc of West African nations (ECOWAS) rejected, on Monday, a decision by Niger’s coup leaders to launch a three-year transition back to democracy.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Politics and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah described the proposal of a three-year transition as “a joke” and said the bloc would “never accept it”.

“We want constitutional order to be restored as soon as possible,” he said on Monday. “Military action is not off the table,” he warned.

The statements come amid a political climate rife with tensions as the bloc is mulling a military intervention.

The new military ruler General Abdourahamane Tiani had said that he would hold off a return to civilian rule within three years after army officers toppled President Mohamed Bazoum last month.

The announcement was issued after a delegation from ECOWAS left Niger after failing to reach an agreement with the junta on reinstating ousted President Mohammad Bazoum.

