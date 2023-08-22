Deadly Shooting Attack in Al-Khalil Leaves 2 Israeli Settlers Dead and Others Injured

August 21, 2023

Two Israeli settlers were killed and several others were severely injured in a shooting attack on a settler vehicle near Mount Al-Khalil in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

According to Israeli media, the vehicle was traveling on Route 60 when it came under fire. Among the dead was a 40-year-old settler, while a critically wounded 35-year-old settler was transferred from the scene to Soroka Hospital in serious condition.

IOF swiftly reacted by imposing a comprehensive security cordon on the city, closing all its entrances. Occupation Military helicopters and special occupation forces were also deployed to track down the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, praised the shooting attack in the southern West Bank, describing it as a “valiant resistance strikes again with full force and challenge.”

In a press statement, the movement’s spokesperson Hazem Qassem said, “This process comes within its natural context of confronting the religious war against our sanctities and against the Zionist settlement projects in Jerusalem and the West Bank.”

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

