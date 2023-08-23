Hezbollah Deputy Chief: ‘Israel’ Must Be Wiped Off the Region

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 22, 2023

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the Israeli entity must be wiped off the region completely.

Sheikh Qassem indicated that the Zionist entity is a threat to man, future and land.

Offering condolences on the death of the mother of Hezbollah official in Bekaa Hasan Hamiyeh, Sheikh Qassem pointed out that Hezbollah managed to change the formulas in the region.

Sheikh Qassem affirmed that the Resistance represents the dignity of the nation and functions as the role model for the free people in the world.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

