Amid Failure to Quell Palestinian Resistance, Israeli Occupation Ramps up Arrests

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 23, 2023

Israeli occupation forces operating in Jenin (August 2023).

Israeli occupation on Wednesday ramped up arrest campaign against Palestinians in the West Bank, amid failure to quell acts of resistance across the occupied territories.

Al-Manar correspondent in the West Bank Deeb Hourani reported that the Israeli occupation forces arrested 50 Palestinians between Tuesday and Wednesday across Al-Khalil, Jenin, Nablus, and Al-Quds

The arrests included Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials, our correspondent reported, adding that occupation forces re-arrested Sheikh Maher Al-Akhras from his house in Silat Al-Thahr town, south of Jenin.

Maher Al-Akhras, Palestinian Islamic Jihad official who was re-arested by IOF on Wednesday (August 23, 2023).

Shortly after his arrest, Al-Akhras announced he was going on hunger strike in protest against his detention, Palestinian media reported.

Al-Akhras went on a 103-day hunger strike in protest of his detention without charges or trial in 2020.

Commenting on the arrest campaign, Islamic Jihad Spokesman Moussab Al-Breim stressed that the Israeli repression won’t break the determination of the Palestinian people.

The arrest campaign is aimed at quelling the status of resistance against the Israeli occupation in the West Bank, Al-Breim said.

Israeli occupation forces raid the family homes of Mohammad and Saqr Shantir in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank, map and prepare them for them for punitive demolition in retaliation for them carrying out a shooting operation two days ago… pic.twitter.com/4hzQz3ZRu5 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 23, 2023

For his part, Hamas Spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanoua described the arrest campaign as a “desperate attempt by the occupation to repress the rising resistance.”

He noted that the Israeli occupation is in failure following the heroic resistance operations in Huwara and Al-Khalil (Hebron).

Meanwhile on Wednesday, dozens of Zionist settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and performed provocative prayers at the holy compound.

Settlers invaded Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of occupation forces, this morning pic.twitter.com/Few4Twoqe8 — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) August 23, 2023

As usual, the settlers were backed by occupation forces, in a move regarded by Palestinian people as an attempt by the occupation authorities to impose the so-called spatial and temporal division of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Source: Palestinian media (Translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine | Tagged: Administrative detention, al-khalil, Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, Hamas, Hunger strike, Jenin, Nablus, Occupied Alquds, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement (PIJ), Prisoner Maher Al-Akhras |