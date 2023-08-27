Dutch Court Grants Legal Immunity to Israeli Officials from War Crimes Charges

The immunity prevents Gantz and Eshel from being prosecuted in the Supreme Court of Justice on charges of war crimes during Israeli operations.
The Supreme Court in the Netherlands has ruled to grant legal immunity to the former Chief of Staff, Benny Gantz, and the former Commander of the Air Force and Director General of the Ministry of the Army, Amir Eshel, Israel’s Channel 7 reported on Friday.
The highest Dutch court confirmed rulings by judges in two lower courts that Gantz and Eshel are protected from prosecution because of their “functional immunity”.
Judea vs ‘Fantasy Israel: Ilan Pappe on the Collapse of Israeli Pillars, and the Opportunities for Palestine
The future liberated and de-Zionised Palestine may look now as a fantasy, but unlike Fantasy Israel, it has the best chance to galvanize locally, regionally and globally every person with a modicum of decency. Israel’s … Continue readingJ
The immunity prevents them from being prosecuted in the Supreme Court of Justice on charges of war crimes during Israeli operations.
The civil lawsuit was filed against Gantz and Eshel in September 2019 by Ismail Ziada, a Dutch-Palestinian citizen, who lost six family members in an airstrike during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.
Ziada, who is a Dutch citizen, said in a statement that he was “disappointed and angered” by the decision.
Balancing Act is over: Israeli Protests are Not about Democracy, but Ideology
Ideological shifts do not appear and disappear overnight. Regardless of the outcome of Israel’s protests, the ideological shifts in Israel are seismic and long-lasting. The late Israeli commentator, Uri Avnery, wrote, “I am increasingly worried … Continue reading
Balancing Act is over: Israeli Protests are Not about Democracy, but Ideology
“The court has once again chosen to put politics over people and blocked access to justice”, Ziada said, adding that he is considering appealing to the European Court of Human Rights.
For his part, Gantz welcomed the ruling, crediting Israel’s “stong and independent judicial system”, which protects Israeli officials “even in front of international courts”.
(PC, MEMO)
Donate NOW Learn More Watch Video(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
‘I Don’t Apologize’: Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Lashes out at Supermodel Bella Hadid
RELATED ARTICLES
- Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Child in Kafr Qaddum
- Israeli Forces Obstruct Funeral Convoy of Palestinian Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh (VIDEOS)
- British Human Rights Lawyer Elected Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court
- ‘I Don’t Apologize’: Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Lashes out at Supermodel Bella Hadid
- Light the Road of Freedom: Women’s Voices From Gaza – Book Review
- 20-Year-Palestinian Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire in Jenin
- New York City Mayor to Incorporate Israeli Drone Technology into NYPD
- WATCH: Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Attack Worshippers outside Al-Aqsa Mosque
- US ‘Alarmed’ by Horrific Video of Palestinian Man Shot in the Back of His Head – VIDEO
- Rights Group Links Israel to Organized Crimes in Arab Communities
- ‘Still Ways to Travel’: Sullivan Discusses Status of Israel-Saudi Normalization
- Prisoner Rights Group Reveals Current Health Condition of Ahmed Manasra
Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Benny Gantz, International Law, IOF, Netherlands |
Leave a Reply