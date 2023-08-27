Hezbollah Sends Resounding Message to ‘Israel’, Takfiri Groups

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 27, 2023

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah

Mohammad Salami

Before the Israeli military withdrawal from Southern Lebanon in 2000 after a humiliating defeat by the Resistance groups, mainly Hezbollah, the occupation entity used to rely on its ground forces in order invade the Arab territories.

However, the ground defeat of the Zionist army pushed it to rely on the air force that is specialized withe committing massacres by bombing the residential areas.

During 2006 war, the Israeli enemy killed hundreds of Lebanese civilians and destroyed a huge number of houses and residential buildings by depending on the air force.

Hezbollah responded by firing rockets at the Israeli settlement to inflict the hugest possible losses upon them and focused on defeating the ground troops of the enemy.

Since the end of the 2006 war, Hezbollah has been developing means of confronting the Zionist air force. The Lebanese Resistance group, in this regard, developed drones that can fly over occupied Palestine and carry out attacks on the enemy targets.

Although Hezbollah servicemen managed, during 2006 war to down a Zionist helicopter in Yater town, Southern Lebanon, the Resistance group had not explicitly announced possessing anti-aircraft missiles before exposing SAM-6 rockets at Baalbek exhibition.

The missiles were unveiled on Saturday, on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the liberation of the Eastern Outskirts region from the grip of ISIL terrorists.

The military exhibition kicked off at an area of more than 10,452 square meters (in simulation of Lebanon’s overall area, 10452 square kilometers), showcasing all the equipment and armored vehicles that Hezbollah has confiscated during the confrontation with the Zionist occupation (1982-2000), 2006 Israeli war on Lebanon and the 2017 battle against Takfiri terrorist groups.

Speaking at the event, Head of Hezbollah’s politburo, Sayyed Ibrahim Amin Al-Sayed, described the items displayed as “clear proof of the resistance’s power and efficiency to defeat and weaken the enemy.”

The Islamic Resistance intended to send a resounding message to the Zionist enemy that the superiority of its air force during any battle will no longer exist. Although SAM-6 is not that sophisticated game0chnging missile, the revelation indicates that Hezbollah has developed its defenses to confront the Israeli aircraft.

On the 17th anniversary of July’s War, Hezbollah unveiled a new guided missile system that can be decisive in any ground battle with the enemy forces.

In other words, Hezbollah preparing all the means of returning ‘Israel’ to the Stone Age as Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah threatened.

Hezbollah message has also reached the takfiri groups and their backers and affirmed that any terrorist comeback will be powerfully repelled.

The Lebanese Resistance group showed this alert when its security units raided few days ago an apartment in Beirut’s Dahiyeh to arrest an ISIL member. Before Hezbollah men arrived, the terrorist committed suicide.

All in all, Hezbollah with its huge power is ready to defend Lebanon and protect it from any enemy. Thus, the Lebanese can celebrate their victories and be assured that the dark days are over.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

