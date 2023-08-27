Israeli media say Al-Arouri interview for Al Mayadeen ‘harsh’

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Source: Al Mayadeen

Masked freedom fighter from the Izzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, waves the movement’s green flag in Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Aug. 18, 2023 (AP)

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli media says Al Mayadeen’s interview with the Hamas politburo chief in the occupied West Bank underlines harsh prospects for the Israeli occupation.

Israeli media outlets commented Saturday on Hamas deputy politburo chief Saleh Al-Arouri’s interview for Al Mayadeen on Friday.

The Hamas official who holds the strings in the West Bank, Saleh Al-Arouri, threatened that assassinations would lead to a regional war, the Israeli Ynet website reported.

“This harsh statement by Al-Arouri seems to be due to talking about the possibility of his assassination,” Yedioth Ahronoth‘s online portal said.

According to security sources, “Israel has been interested in assassinating him for a while since he has been attempting to lead the uprising in the West Bank.”

“Al-Arouri’s position as one of the agenda-setters in the West Bank has brought him very close to the axis, which sees the West Bank and Al-Quds as central tools in the conflict against Israel,” the outlet added.

Furthermore, it underlined that officials in the Israeli security establishment in the past called for the assassination of Al-Arouri to prevent a scenario of “unity of the battlefields.”

Read more: Hamas official Al-Arouri stresses unity, determination

Retired Eitan Dangot, who was the military secretary for three security ministers, said the deputy Hamas chief was “the most dangerous and important person in Hamas today, he is a lethal man, and his goal is to kill the largest possible number of Israelis.”

Al-Arouri, stated in an exclusive interview with Al Mayadeen on Friday that the occupation has made numerous decisions regarding assassinations, targeting many individuals such as the leader Mohammed Al-Dayf, whom they attempted to assassinate multiple times and ultimately killed his family.

“The Israeli threat against my person does not change my beliefs and stances, nor will it alter my path by so much as an inch,” he said.

Al-Arouri pointed out that the government of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir aims to displace Palestinians from the West Bank, increase settlements, and gain control over the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“This extremist government will suffer a resounding defeat, which would lead to their withdrawal from the entire West Bank,” he added.

Regarding an all-out regional confrontation, Al-Arouri affirmed that “the Resistance alliance is prepared and motivated by reason, will, and common interests to partake in a regional war, and the active parties are ready and prepared for it.”

“If we reach the point of an all-out confrontation, Israel will face an unprecedented defeat in its history, and we are confident of that.”

The battle for liberation in the West Bank is currently on the table, and Palestine has now entered the era of resolving this conflict, as evidenced by the attempts at the Judaization of the West Bank and the deportation of Palestinians, Al-Arouri pointed out. The breakout of an all-out war is inevitable at this point, he continued.

Al-Arouri also reminded of the commitment expressed by the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, when he said that any attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds would be met with regional war, and also recalled Sayyid Nasrallah’s speech on the liberation of Al-Jalil.

In regards to the Resistance operations against settlers, the Hamas official stated that the current Israeli plot is centered around increasing the number of settlers in the West Bank, and to confront this plot, it is necessary to strike at its central subject.

