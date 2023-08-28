Hamas: Israeli Threats Will Not Mitigate Resistance Power

 August 27, 2023

The Palestinian Resistance Movement of Hamas issued a statement which confirmed that all the threats issued by the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and other Zionist officials will not manage to mitigate the power of the resistance.

The statement added that Netanyahu’s threat to assassinate Hamas Deputy Chief Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri and the resistance commanders are void and fruitless.

Hamas also indicated that the Israeli enemy, confused by the resistance strikes, must know that any assault will be confronted firmly and powerfully.

Sheikh Arouri and all the Palestinian people will remain resisting the Israeli occupation till restoring all the legitimate rights, mainly the freedom of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

It is worth noting that a photo showing Sheikh Arouri wearing the military uniform with a rifle on his table was circulated in a sign of determination to face the Israeli threats.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

