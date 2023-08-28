International Al-Aqsa Call Conference II commences in Karbala, Iraq

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 27, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

Convening figures at the International Al-Aqsa Call Conference II, August 27, 2023, Karbala (Social media)

By Al Mayadeen English

The International Al-Aqsa Call Conference has commenced in Karbala, bringing together representatives from 65 countries to discuss the global dimensions of the Palestinian cause and the legacy of Imam Hussein.

Today marked the commencement of the International Al-Aqsa Call Conference II under the title of “Palestine and Imam Hussein: The global dimensions of the missionary personality and the humanitarian cause.”

Representatives from 65 countries gathered in the Iraqi city of Karbala for the event.

In his address during the conference, Sheikh Abdullah Katamto, the coordinator of the Scholarly Forum for Palestine, emphasized that Palestine stands as the frontline of defense for the people of the world.

Katamto extended his gratitude to “the entire Iraqi people, who have demonstrated unity in their pursuit of truth.”

Sheikh Mohsen Heidari, the Iranian Ahvazi Imam, added that “the free people of the world are drawn to Imam Hussein and his timeless historical teachings of justice and resistance against tyranny”.

Heidari further added that “the Islamic Resistance movements in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Palestine stood against the mythical state of ISIS,” underscoring that “mass gatherings, such as the Arbaeen pilgrimage, strike fear into the hearts of oppressors.”

On her part, Najat Al-Agha, the mother of detainees Diaa and Mohammed Al-Agha, expressed her staunch commitment to globalizing her message to secure her two sons’ release from imprisonment, noting that one of them has been incarcerated for 32 years.

She appealed to the “living consciences of the world” to stand beside the families of prisoners.

“I implore you to rescue our sons from [Israeli] jails; this is the dream of every [Palestinian] prisoner’s mother.”

South African MP Mandela Mandela, grandson of the late leader Nelson Mandela, asserted that being present in Karbala carries a message of hope that the Palestinian people are not alone, calling for modeling after Imam Hussein who stands as a beacon of hope as the struggle for a just world order and freedom continues.

Mandela urged the free people of the world, on the occasion of Imam Hussein’s Arbaeen, to stand united and take Imam Hussein as an example to achieve global justice, calling for pursuing “the electronic intifada by campaigning for support for political prisoners.”

Meanwhile, the head of Al-Rebat Al-Mohammadi Scholars Council in Iraq, Sayyid Abdul Qadir Al-Aloosi, highlighted the need “for the nation to return to spirituality in our values and jihad.”

Talal Shreim, the official charged with the prisoners’ affairs in the Global Coalition for the Support of Al-Quds and Palestine, said, “The battle in Palestine has just begun with the rise of the right-wing government,” affirming that “the West Bank and its ongoing struggles are currently the focal points of conflict, and amid this reality, there is nothing left but freedom-fighting.”

Shreim also noted that 5,000 prisoners in the occupation’s jails await the mercy of God.

Additionally, the Buddhist spiritual leader and Goodwill Ambassador of Sri Lanka emphasized that anyone who adopts Imam Hussein’s legacy cannot but be a vehement defender of Palestine.

On his part, Father Antony Hanania, a priest from the Palestinian Orthodox Church, affirmed that the message of Imam Hussain is that “the right is ever-persistent.”

It is noteworthy that during the second day of the conference, participating committees will delve into global perspectives on the Palestinian cause and the resurgence of the Husseini (akin to Imam Hussein) ideology.

Discussions will also encompass emerging threats to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, attempts at Judaization of Al-Quds, and the media’s responsibility in shedding light on challenges faced by the Palestinian people.

