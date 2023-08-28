The Full Story Behind ISIL Suicide Terrorist in Beirut’s Dahiyeh

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 26, 2023

Wissam Dallah, ISIL terrorist who committed suicide during a Hezbollah raid in Hay El-Sellom (August 18, 2023).

Al-Manar offers the full story of the ISIL terrorist who committed suicide in Beirut’s southern suburb, Dahiyeh, last week.

Talking to Al-Manar, Head of Hezbollah’s Liaison and Coordination Unit Wafiq Safa said that Wissam Mazen Dallah, from the Syrian nationality, was one of the ISIL terrorists involved in the deadly attack which targeted Sayyeda Zeinab (AS) Shrine on July 27.

Hezbollah liaison and coordination official, Hajj Wafiq Safa.

“Dallah is the one who received and rode the explosive-laden motorcycle to the holy shrine in Damascus,” Safa told Al-Manar’s Mona Tahini.

The senior Hezbollah security official said the Syrian security raided Dallah’s house but he was at large.

“The Syrian security services found and seized what prove that Dallah was involved in the terrorist attack.”

Dallah then infiltrated Lebanon via Wadi Khaled and then he resided in Hay El-Sellom, at his relatives’ apartment, Safa revealed, noting that the terrorist wanted through his move to avoid arousing suspicions by hiding in an area considered as a “bastion” for Hezbollah.

Tahini reported that Hezbollah security services raided the apartment in Hay El-Sellom on August 18, noting that Dallah committed suicide by throwing him self from the building’s roof.

Safa noted that Dallah’s father and the apartment owner, who is the husband of the terrorist’s aunt, were both arrested during the raid.

The Hezbollah senior official warned, in this context, that the Takfiri terrorist group decided to renew its activity in the region, citing attacks in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

“Who said that ISIL is not planning terrorist attacks in Lebanon,” Safa wondered, noting that all those who stand against ISIL are potential targets, including the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah.

Hitting back at those who doubted the Lebanese resistance party’s narrative on the ISIL terrorist in Hay El-Sellom, Safa was clear: “Hezbollah’s history is filled with different forms of achievement including those which are on security level.”

