Israeli Warplanes Attack Gaza, Cabinet Mulls Response to Missiles Fired from Lebanon: Video

Israeli warplanes attack targets inside the Gaza Strip following the firing of retaliatory rockets from the direction of the coastal strip over the Zionist attacks on Palestinians inside the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound in the occupied city of al-Quds (Jerusalem).
Source: Al-Manar English Website
Hezbollah Military Department Releases Urgent Video: Any Israeli Mistake Will Be Answered Swiftly
April 6, 2023
Hezbollah Military Media Department released late Thurdsday an urgent video that warns the Israeli enemy of any act of aggression against Lebanon.
The video displays Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah threa: Any Israeli folly against Lebanon will be responded to swiftly and directly.
The Israeli enemy’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu is chairing a number of security and political sessions to study the Zionist response to a missile fire from Lebanon.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
See Also
- ‘Israel’ Attacks Gaza, South Lebanon After Retaliation Over Al-Aqsa Raid
- ‘Israeli’ Occupiers Trigger 2nd Flare-up at Al-Aqsa In Less Than 24 Hours, Resistance Reacts
- Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
- Hezbollah Military Department Releases Urgent Video: Any Israeli Mistake Will Be Answered Swiftly
- Hezbollah Warns ‘Israel’: Muslims Will Never Abandon Al-Aqsa Mosque
Filed under: Uncategorized |
Leave a Reply