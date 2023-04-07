Israeli Warplanes Attack Gaza, Cabinet Mulls Response to Missiles Fired from Lebanon: Video

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 7, 2023

Israeli warplanes attack targets inside the Gaza Strip following the firing of retaliatory rockets from the direction of the coastal strip over the Zionist attacks on Palestinians inside the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound in the occupied city of al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Hezbollah Military Department Releases Urgent Video: Any Israeli Mistake Will Be Answered Swiftly

April 6, 2023

Hezbollah Military Media Department released late Thurdsday an urgent video that warns the Israeli enemy of any act of aggression against Lebanon.

The video displays Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah threa: Any Israeli folly against Lebanon will be responded to swiftly and directly.

The Israeli enemy’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu is chairing a number of security and political sessions to study the Zionist response to a missile fire from Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

See Also

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |