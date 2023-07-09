Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 7, 2023

GOING VIRAL: Baroud on ‘Redacted’ to Explain Israel’s Motives behind Jenin Invasion. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian journalist, author, and Editor of the Palestine Chronicle was a guest on the popular YouTube channel, Redacted.

Talking to show host and journalist, Natali Morris, Baroud discusses the background behind Israel’s renewed invasions of Palestinian cities like that of Jenin and its refugee camp.

The full interview can be watched here:

(The Palestine Chronicle)

