French presidential hopeful expresses her support for Assad

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Paul Antonopoulos –

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has expressed her pro-Syria and pro-Christian views on her recent visit to Lebanon on Monday.

The head of the National Front called Syrian President Bashar Assad “the most reassuring solution for France” and emphasized that to “eradicate” ISIS is the best way to protect the Christian minority, not turning them into refugees.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri was told from the presidential hopeful that there is “no viable and workable solution” to the Syrian war beyond choosing between Assad and ISIS.

“I clearly explained that in the political picture the least bad option is the politically realistic. It appears that Bashar al Assad is evidently today the most reassuring solution for France.”

“The way to protect the Christian minority is to eradicate those who have a vision of destroying all the minorities.”

“For me to protect Christians is to make sure the Christians stay in their countries,” not become refugees, she said.

