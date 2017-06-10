Forget Terrorism: The Real Reason Behind the Qatar Crisis Is Natural Gas هذا هو السبب الرئيسي وراء أزمة قطر

Posted on by martyrashrakat

(ZHE) — According to the official narrative, the reason for the latest Gulf crisis in which a coalition of Saudi-led states cut off diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar, is because – to everyone’s “stunned amazement” – Qatar was funding terrorists, and after Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia in which he urged a crackdown on financial support of terrorism, and also following the FT’s report that Qatar has directly provided $1 billion in funding to Iran and al-Qaeda spinoffs, Saudi Arabia finally had had enough of its “rogue” neighbor, which in recent years had made ideologically unacceptable overtures toward both Shia Iran and Russia.

However, as often happens, the official narrative is traditionally a convenient smokescreen from the real underlying tensions.

The real reason behind the diplomatic fallout may be far simpler, and once again has to do with a long-running and controversial topic, namely Qatar’s regional natural gas dominance.

Recall that many have speculated (with evidence going back as far back as 2012) that one of the reasons for the long-running Syria proxy war was nothing more complex than competing gas pipelines, with Qatar eager to pass its own pipeline, connecting Europe to its vast natural gas deposits, however as that would put Gazprom’s monopoly of European LNG supply in jeopardy, Russia had been firmly, and violently, against this strategy from the beginning and explains Putin’s firm support of the Assad regime and the Kremlin’s desire to prevent the replacement of the Syrian government with a puppet regime.

Now, in a separate analysis, Bloomberg also debunks the “official narrative” behind the Gulf crisis and suggests that Saudi Arabia’s isolation of Qatar, “and the dispute’s long past and likely lingering future are best explained by natural gas.”

The reasons for nat gas as the source of discord are numerous and start in 1995 “when the tiny desert peninsula was about to make its first shipment of liquid natural gas from the world’s largest reservoir. The offshore North Field, which provides virtually all of Qatar’s gas, is shared with Iran, Saudi Arabia’s hated rival.”

The result to Qatar’s finances was similar to the windfall that Saudi Arabia reaped from its vast crude oil wealth.

The wealth that followed turned Qatar into not just the world’s richest nation, with an annual per-capita income of $130,000, but also the world’s largest LNG exporter. The focus on gas set it apart from its oil producing neighbors in the Gulf Cooperation Council and allowed it to break from domination by Saudi Arabia, which in Monday’s statement of complaint described Qataris as an “extension of their brethren in the Kingdom” as it cut off diplomatic relations and closed the border.

In short, over the past two decades, Qatar become the single biggest natural gas powerhouse in the region, with only Russia’s Gazprom able to challenge Qatar’s influence in LNG exports.

To be sure, Qatar has shown a remarkable ability to shift its ideological allegiance, with the FT reporting as recently as 2013, that initially Qatar was a staunch supporter, backer and financier of the Syrian rebels, tasked to topple the Assad regime, a process which could culminate with the creation of the much maligned trans-Syrian pipeline.

The tiny gas-rich state of Qatar has spent as much as $3bn over the past two years supporting the rebellion in Syria, far exceeding any other government, but is now being nudged aside by Saudi Arabia as the prime source of arms to rebels.

The cost of Qatar’s intervention, its latest push to back an Arab revolt, amounts to a fraction of its international investment portfolio. But its financial support for the revolution that has turned into a vicious civil war dramatically overshadows western backing for the opposition.

As the years passed, Qatar grew to comprehend that Russia would not allow its pipeline to traverse Syria, and as a result it strategically pivoted in a pro-Russia direction, and as we showed yesterday, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund agreed last year to invest $2.7 billion in Russia’s state-run Rosneft Oil, even as Qatar is host of the largest US military base in the region, US Central Command. This particular pivot may have also added to fears that Qatar was becoming a far more active supporter of a Russia-Iran-Syria axis in the region, its recent financial and ideological support of Iran notwithstanding.

As a result of the tiny nation’s growing financial and political “independence”, its neighbors grew increasingly frustrated and concerned: “Qatar used to be a kind of Saudi vassal state, but it used the autonomy that its gas wealth created to carve out an independent role for itself,” said Jim Krane, energy research fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute, quoted by Bloomberg.

Furthermore, Qatar’s natural gas output has been “free from entanglement” – and political pressure – in the OPEC, the oil cartel that Saudi Arabia dominates.

“The rest of the region has been looking for an opportunity to clip Qatar’s wings.”

And, as Bloomberg adds, “that opportunity came with U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, when he called on “all nations of conscience” to isolate Iran. When Qatar disagreed publicly, in a statement the government later said was a product of hacking, the Saudi-led retribution followed.”

To be sure, in a series of tweets, Trump himself doubled down on the “official narraitve”, taking credit for Qatar’s isolation (perhaps forgetting that a US base is housed in the small nation).

تاريخ النشر : 2017-06-09 10:45:59

وكالة أوقات الشام الإخبارية

بقلم: Tyler Durden

– ترجمة: وصال صالح:

وفقاً للرواية الرسمية، السبب الرئيس من وراء أزمة الخليج الأخيرة التي أدت بدول التحالف الذي تقوده السعودية إلى قطع علاقاتها الدبلوماسية والاقتصادية مع قطر، ما جعل الجميع يًصاب “بالصدمة والذهول” هو أن قطر كانت تمول الإرهابيين، بعد الزيارة التي قام بها الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب حث السعوية على اتخاذ إجراءت صارمة وشن حملة لتجفيف منابع الإرهاب وقطع مصادر تمويله. وكانت الفايننشال تايمز أوردت في تقرير لها أن قطر مولت بشكل مباشر إيران وفروع القاعدة بمليار دولار، لذلك كان للسعودية أخيراً ما يكفي من الأسباب لاتهام جارتها بالدولة “المارقة” التي قدمت في السنوات الأخيرة عروضاً غير مقبولة لكل من إيران وروسيا.

مع ذلك، كما يحدث دائماً، الرواية الرسمية هي تقليدياً ستار مقنع للتوترات الحقيقية الكامنة، السب الحقيقي وراء التداعيات الدبلوماسية ربما تكون أبسط من ذلك بكثير، مرة أخرى علينا الخوض والبحث في الموضوع الطويل الأمد والمثير للجدل، وهو الهيمنة الإقليمية لقطر على الغاز الطبيعي. مع العلم أن العديد عزوا الأمر (لأدلة تعود لعام 2012) وأن أحد الحرب بالوكالة الطويلة في سورية لم تكن بهذا القدر من التعقيدً لولا المنافسة على خطوط أنابيب الغاز، من جهتها قطر حريصة على تمرير خط الأنابيب الخاص بها لربط أوروبا مع احتياطات الغاز الطبيعي لها، ومن شأن ذلك أن يعرض شركة غاز بروم التي تحتكر الغاز الطبيعي المسال الأوروبي للخطر، روسيا كانت حازمة وعارضت بعنف هذه الاستراتيجية منذ البداية وهذا ما يفسر دعم بوتين الثابت للدولة السورية واستعداد الكرملين للحيلولة دون استبدال الحكومة السورية بحكومة دمية عميلة وتابعة.

الآن، في تحليل منفصل، بلومبيرغ تفضح “الرواية الرسمية” وراء أزمة الخليج التي أدت لعزل السعودية لقطر، “وان النزاع يعود إلى الماضي البعيد وربما سيمتد إلى المستقبل الطويل، يمكن تفسيره بشكل أفضل بالغاز الطبيعي”.

الأسباب هي أن الغاز مصدر لخلافات عديدة بدأت عام 1995 “عندما كانت شبه الجزيرة الصحراوية الصغيرة على وشك شحن أول شحنة من الغاز الطبيعي المسال من أكبر مستودعات في العالم. حقل الشمال البحري، الذي يمد تقريباً بجميع الغاز القطري، وهي تتقاسمه مع إيران، المنافس المكروه من السعودية.”



تجدر الإشار إلى ان الناتج الذي تحصل عليه قطر من الغاز مماثل لذلك الذي تحصل عليه السعودية من النفط الخام الواسع.

هذه الثروة حولت قطر ليس فقط إلى أغنى دولة في العالم، مع دخل سنوي للفرد الواحد 130 ألف دولار. وإنما أيضاً لأن تكون أكبر مصدر في العالم للغاز الطبيعي المسال. التركيز على الغاز ميزها عن غيرها من جيرانها في مجلس التعاون الخليجي -الدول المنتجة للنفط. وسمح لها بالخروج من هيمنة السعودية، التي أصدرت بيان شكوى يوم الإثنين وصفت فيه القطريين بأنهم امتداد لإخوانهم في السعودية” بينما خفضت مستوى العلاقات الدبلوماسية وأغلقت الحدود.

باختصار، على مدى العقدين الماضيين، أصبحت قطر القوة الوحيدة الأكبر للغاز الطبيعي في المنطقة، ولا يمكن لأحد أن ينافسها في صادرات الغاز الطبيعي المسال،إلا شركة غاز بروم الروسية.

للتاكيد، قطر أظهرت قدرة ملحوظة في تحويل الولاء الآيديولوجي، مع تقرير الفايننشال تايمز مؤخرأ عام 2013 قطر كانت ممول قوي للمتمردين السوريين وهي دفعت مبالغ طائلة لإسقاط الدولة السورية، العملية التي يمكن أن تكون وصلت ذروتها مع إنشاء خط أنابيب لنقل الغاز عبر سورية. الدولة الصغيرة قطر الغنية بالغاز أنفقت عليها في العامين الأولين ما يقرب من 3 مليار دولار لدعم التمرد في سورية، أي ما يفوق ما دفعته أي حكومة أخرى، لكن الآن جرى تحييدها جانباً، نظراً لأن السعودية صارت المصدر الرئيسي للأسلحة إلى المتمردين.

تكلفة التدخل الأخير لقطر في دعم الثورات العربية، يعادل جزء من استثماراتها الدولية، لكن دعمها المالي “للثورة” التي تحولت إلى حرب شرسة تلقي بظلالها على الدعم الغربي الهائل للمعارضة. مع مر السنين، بدأت قطر تفهم ان روسيا لن تسمح لها بتمرير خطوط الغاز عبر سورية، وكنتيجة لذلك تمحورت استراتيجياً في اتجاه مؤيد لروسيا، ووافق صندوق الثروة السيادية القطري على الاستثمار ب 2،7 مليار دولار في شركة روسنفت النفطية التي تديرها الدولة الروسية، حتى على الرغم من استضافة قطر أكبر قاعدة عسكرية أميركية في المنطقة، القيادة المركزية الأميركية. هذا المحور الخاص ربما أضيف إلى المخاوف من أن قطر أصبحت أكثر فعالية بكثير في دعم محور سورية –إيران- روسيا في المنطقة.

على الرغم من دعمها المالي والآيديولوجي في الآونة الأخيرة لإيران ونتيجة “الاستقلال” المالي والسياسي المتنامي لهذه الدولة الصغيرة، أصبح جيرانها يشعرون بالقلق والإحباط على نحو متزايد. “قطر اعتادت ان تكون نوع من الدولة التابعة للسعودية، وهي استخدمت الثروة التي حققتها من خلال إيرادات الغاز للعب دوراً مستقلاً لنفسها” قال جيم كرين، الباحث في مجال الطاقة جامعة رايس معهد بيكر، وفق ما أوردت وكالة بلومبيرغ.

وعلاوة على ذلك، إنتاج الغاز الطبيعي لقطر “خال من التشابك” والضغوط السياسية في أوبك الذي تهيمن عليه السعودية.

“بقية المنطقة تبحث عن فرصة لقص أجنحة قطر” كما أضافت بلومبيرغ، “تلك الفرصة جاءت مع زيارة ترامب الأخيرة للسعودية، عندما دعا “الدول التي لديها ضمير” لعزل إيران. فيما اختلفت قطر علناً، في بيان للحكومة في وقت لاحق قيل أنه تم قرصنته. السعودية تبعت ذلك بإجراءات عقابية.”

في سلسلة تغريدات، ترامب نفسه ضاعف الرواية الرسمية متعهداّ بعزل قطر “ربما متناسياً أن الدولة الصغيرة تستضيف القاعدة الأميركية”.

يبدو للغاية أن زيارة ترامب للسعودية ولقائه مع الملك و50 دولة بدأت تؤتي ثمارها. قالوا أنهم سيتبنون موقفاً متشددا تجاه ممولي الإرهاب…

تغريدة ترامب- 6 حزيران 2017 … التطرف، في إشارة إلى قطر ربما سيكون بداية النهاية لرعب الإرهاب!

من السخرية، أن نفترض أن ترامب يغرد أن سبب عزل قطر “نهاية لرعب الإرهاب” حتى عندما وقعت الولايات المتحدة صفقة ال100 مليار دولار لمبيعات الأسلحة مع أكبر داعم للإرهاب في العالم، السعودية، ثم في الواقع دعم ترامب “للرواية” يستوجب عزله فوراً.

ما يجعلنا نعود مرة أخرى لقضية الغاز، حيث ظهرت قطر بسرعة كقوة مهيمنة، لتصبح أكبر منتج للغاز بأقل التكلفة في الوقت الذي بدأ فيه جيرانها بالطلب على السلع الخاصة بهم، وإعطاء الدولة الصغيرة كل النفوذ ، كما أضافت بلومبيرغ “بدأ الطلب والحاجة إلى الغاز الطبيعي لإنتاج صناعة الكهرباء والطاقة في دول الخليج يتزايد. كان عليهم استيراد الغاز الطبيعي المسال بأعلى تكلفة واستكشاف الغاز المحلي بتكلفة عالية لاستخراجه من الأرض. وفقاً للبحث. الغاز القطري يستخرج بأقل التكاليف في العالم.

بطبيعة الحال، مع هذه الثروة المالية الهائلة بدت الحاجة لنشر نفوذها السياسي:

لقد مكنت ثروة الغاز قطر من تطوير سياستها الخارجية التي شكلت مصدر إزعاج وغضب لجيرانها. فهي تدعم الإخوان المسلمين فيي مصر. حماس في قطاع غزة، وسلحت الفصائل المناهضة لدولة الإمارات وللسعودية في ليبيا وسورية، أيضاً دفعت واردات الغاز لإنشاء شبكة التلفزة العالمية ، قناة الجزيرة، التي أدت في أوقات مختلفة إلى إغضاب وإحراج حكومات الشرق الأوسط. وقبل كل شيء، “شجع الغاز قطر لتعزيز سياسة شراكة إقليمية – مع إيران لضمان مصدر ثروتها.”

وهنا ظهر مصدر التوتر كما قال ستيفن رايت وهو بروفيسور في جامعة قطر، لبلومبيرغ ” يمكنك ان تتساءل لماذا كانت قطر غير راغبة في تزويد الدول المجاورة لها، ما جعلهم فقراء بالغاز” وأضاف رايت “ربما كان هناك توقع بأن قطر ستبيعهم الغاز بأسعار مخفضة.”

قطر لم تفعل، وبدلاً عن ذلك اتخذت خطوات عام 2005، عندما أعلنت وقفاً لتطوير حقل الشمال الذي من شأنه التزويد بالمزيد من الغاز للتصدير المحلي، مضيفة بذلك شعور بالإحباط لجيرانها. قطر بررت ذلك بقولها انها بحاجة لاختبار مدى استجابة الحقل لاستغلالها، مع إنكار انها كانت ترضخ للحساسية في إيران، وكانت الأخيرة أكثر بطأً في استجرار الغاز من جانبها الذي تشترك به مع قطر. بعد مدة توقف عامين رفعت العقوبات في نيسان، وبدات إيران للمرة الأولى تستخرج الغاز بمعدلات موازية لقطر.

كما رفضت قطر الاستسلام –تفاقم الإستياء

“الناس هنا في حيرة من أمرهم فيما يتعلق بتوقعات السعودية مما يمكن لقطر القيام به” قال جيرد نونيمان وهو بروفيسور في العلاقات الدولية ودراسات الخليج جامعة جورج تاون “يبدو انهم يريدون إعادة قطر إلى الكهف بشكل كامل، لكنهم لم يدعون الإخوان المسلمين بمنظمة إرهابية، وهم لم يطردوا إيران، لأن ذلك سيعرض علاقاتهم للخطر وهذا الأمر فقط من الأمور الأساسية جداً للتنمية الاقتصادية لقطر.”

سواء كان الغاز مصدر للعزل القطري سيعتمد على الخطوات التالية من قبل كل من السعودية وإيران. السعودية جنباً إلى جنب دولة الإمارات ومصر جميعهم تربطهم بشدة الغاز القطري عبر خط أنابيب الغاز المسال.

وفقاً لرويترز، التجار يشعرون بالدهشة من التطورات، وبدأوا بالتخطيط والاستعداد لجميع الاحتمالات، خصوصاً ان أي اضطرابات في إمدادات غاز الأنابيب القطرية، من قطر إلى الإمارات. دولة الإمارات تستهلك 1،8 مليار قدم مكعب يومياً من الغاز القطري عبر خط أنابيب الدلفين، ولديها اتفاقيات لشراء الغاز المسال مع جيرانها، ما يجعلها عرضة بشكل مضاعف للإجراءات، مصادر الصناعة والتجارة قالوا.

حتى الآن لم يتأثر تدفق الغاز عبر خط أنابيب الدلفين للطاقة، لكن التجار يقولون ان أي إغلاق جزئي، سيدفع الإمارات للبحث عن بدائل في الأسواق العالمية كبديل للغاز القطريً – في ذروة استهلاكها المحلي.

بينما تعاني أسواق الغاز الطبيعي من مزاج منخفض وضعف الطلب، يمكن لدولة الإمارات التعامل مع قطر معلقة من 2إلى 3 من شحنات الغاز الطبيعي شهرياً عبر الطلب من الأسواق الدولية، لكن التدفقات الكبيرة من شركة الدلفين تجعل من الصعوبة بمكان أن يحل مكانها أي مصدر آخر.

“الانخفاض في خط الدلفين سيكون له تأثيراً كبيراً على أسواق الغاز الطبيعي المسال” قال أحد التجار الذي يراقب التطورات.

عن: Anti- Media The

الجمل

