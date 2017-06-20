Terrorist Group Receives $5,000 a Month from Zionist Entity (2)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Source

Israeli entity has been regularly supplying terrorists in south of Syria with cash as well as food, fuel and medical supplies, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The paper said that Israeli army is in regular communication with ‘rebel groups’ [terrorists] and its assistance includes undisclosed payments to commanders that help pay salaries of fighters and buy ammunition and weapons.

An unnamed source told the newspaper that Israel has established a military unit that oversees the support in Syria, and set aside a specific budget for the aid.

Israel has in the past treated 3.000 wounded terrorists in its hospitals and has provided humanitarian aid such as food and clothing to civilians near the border during winter.

“Israel stood by our side,” said Moatasem al-Golani, spokesman for the terrorist group “Fursan al-Joulan”, [ Knights of the Golan]. “We wouldn’t have survived without Israel’s assistance,” he added.

Fursan al-Joulan’s commander, who goes by the nickname Abu Suhayb, told paper that his group gets roughly $5,000 a month from Israel. It is not linked to the Western-backed ‘Free Syrian Army’ and doesn’t receive Western funding or arms.

Since 2011, Syria has faced a foreign-backed terror war targeting its army, people, civilization and infrastructures in accordance with US-Zionist plot that aims to fragment the region and to have hegemony over its wealth.

In another development, The Times reported Saturday that Saudi Arabia and Israel are in talks to establish economic ties that would start small allowing Israeli businesses to operate in the Gulf, for example, and letting El Al, the national airline, fly over Saudi airspace.

“Israel and the Gulf states have been quietly building security ties,” the paper said, pointing out that a Saudi delegation led by a retired general made a trip to Israel last year and senior Israeli officials are keen to expand the alliance. “I think it’s much better to co-operate on economic issues than the fight against terror,” said Avigdor Lieberman, the Israeli WarMinister

Agreements between the Zionist entity and some Arab regimes, especially Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar, include political, military and intelligence fields, mainly supporting terrorist organizations in Syria.

Compiled by : Basma Qaddour

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Bahrain, GCC, ISIL, Moderate Terrorist, Nusra Front, Qatar, Saudia, Syrian Army, USA, Zionist entity |