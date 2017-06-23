Russian Submarine And Warships Launches Cruise Missiles At ISIS Terrorists In Syria (Video)

Russian Submarine And Warships Launches Cruise Missiles At ISIS Terrorists In Syria (Video)

A screenshot from the Russian Defense Ministry

Admiral Essen, Admiral Grigorovich frigates and Krasnodar submarine of the Russian Navy have launched six Kalibr cruise missiles on ISIS targets in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the submarine performed a submerged launch of the cruise missiles.

“As a result of a surprise saturation missile attack, Daesh [ISIS] command posts, as well as large ammunition depots, have been destroyed in the vicinity of the town of Akerbat in the province of Hama, where a militant arsenal detonated after a pinpoint hit by the Kalibr cruise missile,” the ministry said. “The remaining Daesh [ISIS] terrorist fighters and targets have been destroyed by Russian Aerospace Forces bombers’ airstrikes.”

