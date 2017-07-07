GOVT FORCES CONTINUE ADVANCING IN EASTERN HAMA AND EAST DAMASCUS

The Syrian Arab Army, the Desert Hawks Brigade, Liwa al-Quds and the National Defense Forces have liberated the areas of Maksar, Maksar Shamali and Tal Al-Huway’iyyat from ISIS terrorists in the eastern Hama countryside. Earlier today, government forces took control of the Tabarat Al-Deibeh Hill in the same area.
BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – The militants of Faylaq Al-Rahman are having a rough day in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) steadily advances in Jobar and ‘Ayn Tarma.
Led by the 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army scored more gains this afternoon in ‘Ayn Tarma, seizing several building blocks near the Zamalka Bridge.
Meanwhile, in Jobar, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside the Palestine Liberation Army (PLA) and National Defense Forces (NDF), launched another assault on Faylaq Al-Rahman’s defenses in the Taybah District – clashes are ongoing.
Making matters worse for Faylaq Al-Rahman, they are under a heavy attack from their former allies, Jaysh Al-Islam, in the East Ghouta town of Beit Sawa.
Faylaq Al-Rahman has accused Jaysh Al-Islam of taking advantage of their current situation in the East Ghouta to make selfish gains; this has culminated in a series of clashes between the two groups.
Rebel infighting in northern Homs kills scores
DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:25 P.M.) – Fierce fighting broke out between two jihadi groups in the northern countryside of Homs, local activists reported.
The infighting – which erupted in Talbiseh town between the FSA-affiliated Liwa al-Tawheed and Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham – have killed scores including two senior commanders from both sides.
The rebel-controlled areas in northern Homs countryside have militarily idle recently as it was included in the de-escalation zones agreement brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey.
