GOVT FORCES CONTINUE ADVANCING IN EASTERN HAMA AND EAST DAMASCUS

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – The militants of Faylaq Al-Rahman are having a rough day in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) steadily advances in Jobar and ‘Ayn Tarma.

Led by the 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army scored more gains this afternoon in ‘Ayn Tarma, seizing several building blocks near the Zamalka Bridge.

Meanwhile, in Jobar, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside the Palestine Liberation Army (PLA) and National Defense Forces (NDF), launched another assault on Faylaq Al-Rahman’s defenses in the Taybah District – clashes are ongoing.

Making matters worse for Faylaq Al-Rahman, they are under a heavy attack from their former allies, Jaysh Al-Islam, in the East Ghouta town of Beit Sawa.

Faylaq Al-Rahman has accused Jaysh Al-Islam of taking advantage of their current situation in the East Ghouta to make selfish gains; this has culminated in a series of clashes between the two groups.