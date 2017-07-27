Brexit :The proposed Trump-Tory trade deal is absolutely nothing to celebrate

The proposed Trump-Tory trade deal is absolutely nothing to celebrate

The disgraced Liam Fox has been in America begging the United States for a trade deal to save face over the absolute shambles his Tory colleagues are making over Brexit, but be warned, any such Trump-Tory trade deal will be a disaster for Britain and the British people.

Donald Trump has scrawled a lunatic Twitter rant to talk up a trade deal and deride the EU as “protectionist”. It’s as if Trump sees EU nations protecting their own economies, workers and environments from monstrosities like chlorine-washed chicken products, US deregulation demands, the rapacious US private health sector, and the opaque and anti-democratic US-based ISDS legal industry as terrible “crimes” that he’s confident that the Tory government won’t dare to commit when grovelling for the trade deal they need so very much more than he does.

Trump may a bigoted loudmouth, but he’s not too thick to see a dupe to be taken for every penny they’ve got when he sees one. And a nation that’s backed itself into a diplomatic corner by turning its back on its main allies (8 of Britain’s 10 biggest trading partners are in the Single Market) is just such a dupe as far as Trump is concerned.

Especially since it’s a nation led by a bunch of inept self-serving charlatans with a long history of gleefully selling off their nation’s assets and selling out their fellow citizens for a few pieces of corporate silver.

Brexiteer-in-chief Nigel Farage was quick to retweet Donald Trump’s deranged raving as if it represented some kind of proof that Brexit Britain has a glorious future, rather than being proof that Mr “America First” is a total hypocrite when it comes to protectionism.

What Trump seems to be referring to with his accusation that the EU is “protectionist” is the breakdown of the of the proposed TTIP trade deal between the EU and the US, which is dead in the water because several EU27 nations have sworn to veto it.

Aside from the astounding hypocrisy of an accusation of protectionism from a President who keeps on espousing protectionist policies and blabbering on about “America First”, there’s also the fact that Brexiters like Nigel Farage who cynically used legitimate concerns about the TTIP corporate power grab to fearmonger about the EU are now wildly celebrating the idea of a Trump-Tory corporate power grab that would make TTIP look almost acceptable in comparison.

Nigel Farage and the Brexiters have manoeuvred the UK in this desperate position where we have to go begging Trump for a fanatically right-wing corporate feeding frenzy of a trade deal when the Americans know we’re in such a diplomatically weak position that we’ll have to cave in to all of their pro-corporate demands.

When it comes to your common Brexiter they’re likely to be way too ill-informed to even acknowledge that we’ve put ourselves in such a desperate position of diplomatic weakness where we need a trade deal with the US a hell of a lot more than they need one with us.

But when it comes to the likes of Nigel Farage, the disgraced Liam Fox, and US-born Boris Johnson, you really wouldn’t put it beyond them to have deliberately manoeuvred the UK into this position of subservience to US corporations because their loyalty to their corporate paymasters far exceeds their loyalty to Britain and the British people.

When the Americans begin demanding that we allow their chlorinated chicken and other abominations onto our supermarket shelves, that we trash our environmental standards and our workers’ rights, that we carve open our NHS for the benefit of US health companies, and that we abandon our national sovereignty to allow secretive US based corporate tribunals to override our democratic and judicial systems, just remember Nigel Farage’s smug face, and remember who was to blame for manipulating the UK into such a position of weakness that such a TTIP on steroids Trump-Tory corporate power grab could even be possible.