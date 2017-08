Hezbollah, Syria and lebanon’s Army declare Cease fire in of Jurud Baalbek and Western Calamon as part of a comprehensive agreement to end the battle

On Saturday, a report of the UK-based Asharq al-Awsat newspaper claimed that an agreement was reached between Hezbollah and ISIS at the Syrian-Lebanese border. According to the supposed agreement, ISIS fighters will be allowed to withdraw to Deir Ezzor governorate in Syria.Asharq al-Awsat claimed that between 50 and 350 ISIS fighters are left on the Syrian-Lebanese border. Although the Lebanese and Syrian attacks slowed down on Saturday. No official sources confirmed Asharq al-Awsat claims.

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah media wing in Syria announced that Hezbollah and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured Shmaies Tm al-Mal in the Western Qalamoun region. From its side, the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) continued to shell ISIS positions in Martabiah valley.

In a separate development, the Lebanese Intelligence arrested, Hassan Hamad al-Hassan, an ISIS member. Lebanese authorities accused al-Hassn of planning an assassination of a high ranking officer of the LAF. Al-Hassn had allegedly received orders from ISIS.

After losing the battle on the Syrian-Lebanese border, ISIS will likely activate its sleeper cells in Lebanon.

The LAF operation against ISIS:

Videos here

Updates: