BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a large warehouse inside the recently liberated city of Al-Mayadeen that was dedicated to satellite broadcasting, Al-Mayadeen News reporter, Khaled Iskef, reported on Friday.

According to Iskef, the Islamic State used the warehouse to broadcast messages to their followers in their so-called ‘caliphate’ in the Levant and Libya.

In addition to broadcasting messages from the warehouse, the terrorist also used it as a communications hub for their terrorist commanders across Syria and Iraq.