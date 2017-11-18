The U.S. Is Complicit in Slow-Motion Genocide in Palestine

When I was a young man growing up in the 1980’s, it was hard to ignore the Palestinian struggle. It was common, for example, to see posters of Yasser Arafat and Palestinian flags around town and to see people wearing their keffiyehs which Arafat made popular and which everyone then associated with the Palestinian cause. The great Edward Said, who I imagine few even remember today, was still alive and writing prolifically and beautifully about the Palestinian fight for justice. And, in general, there was open discourse about Palestine and the injustice of the Israeli occupation

Today, even notwithstanding the fledgling BDS movement and limited moves in Congress to cut off funding for Israeli forces who arrest and abuse Palestinian children, discussion of the Palestinian cause is muted at best. Indeed, even many people sympathetic with the cause have been bullied into silence lest they be accused of anti-Semitism and ostracized.

I must confess that I have spoken too infrequently about the Palestinian issue throughout the years, feeling also intimidated by the possible backlash. It is now impossible for me, however, to remain silent. In the course of my teaching international human rights, I have become very good friends with a few individuals from Gaza — most notably with my legal intern Enas who has become a part of my family. I cannot be true to her and our friendship without taking a firm stand against what I view to be some of the worst oppression on this earth.

As Amnesty International explains in its most recent annual report,