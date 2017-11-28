Former israeli Minister Moshe Ya’alon proud of his record of genocide

Former Israeli Minister ‘Proud’ of Killing Most Palestinians

Former Israeli Defense Minister, Moshe Yaalon. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Moshe Ya’alon, Israeli Defense Minister from 2002 to 2005, said that he is “proud” of being the official that killed the most Palestinians, according to Safa News agency.

After characterizing Palestinians and Arabs as “terrorists,” according to the Middle East Monitor, Ya’alon added that he topped the list among all Israeli government officials in killings of Palestinians during a meeting held in Herzliya over the weekend.

Former Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ehud Barak also boasted about the large number of Palestinians he had killed, according to Safa News. Between 2008 and 2014, Barack and Ya’alon led three major military offensives against Palestinians in Gaza. Some 4,000 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli occupation forces and over 20,000 were wounded.

Known for his macabre statements, Ya’alon spoke to Haaretz newspaper back in August 2002 where he referred to Palestinians as harboring “cancer-like attributes.” He went on to say that “there are all kinds of solutions to cancer. Some say it’s necessary to amputate organs but at the moment I am applying chemotherapy.”

In 2008, Ya’alon said that Israel must “consider killing” former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. “All options must be considered.”

In respect to former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s attempts to hash out a nuclear deal with Iran, Ya’alon described the top diplomat as being “obsessive” and “messianic.” He went on to remark that the “only thing that can save us is if Kerry wins the Nobel Peace Prize and leaves us alone.”