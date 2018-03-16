Clayton Swisher – Undercover Investigation of the israel Lobby

Posted on March 16, 2018 by michaellee2009

Clayton Swisher – Undercover Investigation of the Israel Lobby

Full speech given by Clayton Swisher (director of investigative journalism for Al Jazeera) discussing the making of “The Lobby”, a four-part undercover investigative series exposing the Israeli Embassy’s covert influence campaign in the UK at the “Israel Lobby and American Policy” conference on March 24th, 2017 at the National Press Club.

 

Advertisements

Filed under: British Jews, Israel-USA Relationship, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, The Enemy Within, UK, USA |

« »

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on March 16, 2018 at 6:10 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: