israel occupation army spokesperson admits war crimes #enoughisenough

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israel occupation army spokesperson admits war crimes

From Eyal:

“The IDF spokesperson tweeted the following earlier today:

“Yesterday we saw 30,000 people; we arrived prepared and with precise reinforcements. Nothing was carried out uncontrolled; everything was accurate and measured, and we know where every bullet landed”.

Well, they landed their bullets in or through 17 people’s bodies, plus an unknown number among the ~2,400 wounded. We also recall they accurately-and-measuredly shout a youngster fleeing from them in the back. A while later, someone at the IDF probably realized they were admitting

war crimes, and the tweet was removed.

(credit goes to blogger Yossi Gurwitz: and to B’tzelem for the screenshot

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine |