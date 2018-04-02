israel occupation army spokesperson admits war crimes #enoughisenough

Israel occupation army spokesperson admits war crimes
From Eyal:
“The IDF spokesperson tweeted the following earlier today:
“Yesterday we saw 30,000 people; we arrived prepared and with precise reinforcements. Nothing was carried out uncontrolled; everything was accurate and measured, and we know where every bullet landed”.
Well, they landed their bullets in or through 17 people’s bodies, plus an unknown number among the ~2,400 wounded. We also recall they accurately-and-measuredly shout a youngster fleeing from them in the back. A while later, someone at the IDF probably realized they were admitting
war crimes, and the tweet was removed.
(credit goes to blogger Yossi Gurwitz: and to B’tzelem for the screenshot)
Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine
