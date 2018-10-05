Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (27 Sept. – 03 Oct. 2018)

Israeli forces continued with systematic crimes, in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), for the week of 27 September – 03 October, 2018.

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against unarmed civilians and peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

9 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, were killed; 7 of them, including 2 children, were killed on Friday. 307 civilians, including 47 children, 5 women, 4 journalists and a paramedic, were wounded. 22 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children and 4 journalists, were wounded in the West Bank Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip. A Palestinian elderly was killed in eastern Maghazi refugee camp.

Shooting:

Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against Palestinian civilians, who participated in peaceful demonstrations organized within the activities of the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed for the 27th week in a row peaceful demonstrations along the eastern and northern Gaza Strip border area. During the reporting period, the Israeli forces killed 8 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, and wounded 307 civilians, including 47 children, 5 women, 4 journalists, and a paramedic. Meanwhile, a Palestinian elderly was killed in the central Gaza Strip after Israeli forces opened fire from the eastern borders at the area to the west of the border fence with Israel. In the West Bank, 22 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children and 4 journalists, were wounded; one of those wounded is in serious condition.

In the Gaza Strip, on 28 September 2018, which coincided the 27th Friday of the Return and Breaking the Siege protests, in new use of lethal force, Israeli forces killed 7 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children. Three of them were killed in eastern Malakah intersection in eastern al-Zaytoun neighborhood in eastern Gaza City and were identified as Eyad al-Sha’er (18); Mohammed Shakhsah (24), both from al-Shija’iyah; and Mohammed Haniyah (33) from al-Sheikh Redwan neighborhood. In the central Gaza Strip, Mohammed al-Home (14) and Mohammed al-‘Awawdah (25), both from al-Bureij, were killed in addition to Naser Musabeh (12) from ‘Abasan al-Kabirah and Mohammed Anshasi (18) from Khan Younis refugee camp. Three of those killed were hit with bullets in the heads, 2 were hit with bullets to the chest, 1 in the back and another in the abdomen.

On 03 October 2018, Israeli forces stationed inside the watchtowers at Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing, northwest of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, killed Ahmed Abu Jabal (15) from Beit Lahia after being hit with a tear gas canister that penetrated his head front, causing a fracture to the skull and parts of his head got out. The child in question was with dozens of other civilians on the asphalt road leading to the vehicles gate at the crossing when the Israeli forces opened fire and heavily fired tear gas canisters at them.

As part of the ongoing shooting from the eastern borders with Israel at civilians’ houses and property, Ibrahim al-‘Arouqi (74) from al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip was killed on 01 October 2018 after being hit with a bullet to the back when he was 2000 meters away in the vicinity of the area he lived in, west of the border fence. the Ministry of Health declared in a statement that: “Following the competent authorities’ procedures, it was confirmed that the above-mentioned was wounded in an area near the borders as the competent authorities initiated an investigation to confirm he was wounded by the Israeli forces’ fire.”

As part of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, pointing out to the ongoing Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. During the reporting period, the Israeli forces opened fire 5 times at the fishermen; 2 incidents in the north-western Beit Lahia and 3 others in the Western Soudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, the Israeli forces during the reporting period wounded 22 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children and 4 journalists; one of those wounded sustained serious wounds.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Israeli forces continued its excessive use of lethal force against peaceful demonstration organized by Palestinian civilians in in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and it was named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege.” The demonstration was in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to move the U.S. Embassy to it. According to PCHR fieldworkers’ observations, the border area witnessed large participation by Palestinian civilians as the Israeli forces continued to use upon highest military and political echelons excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators, though the demonstration were fully peaceful. The demonstration was as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 22:30 on Tuesday, 27 September 2018, 2 civilians were wounded during their participation in March of Return activities established in the east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

In the evening hours, 2 other civilians were wounded during their participation in the March of Return activities established in the east of Abu Safiyah Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the evening hours on the same Tuesday, a 24-year-old civilian from al-Zawaidah was hit with a shrapnel to the back during his participation in the March of Return activities, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip.

Note: On the same Tuesday, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at Palestinian protestors, east of al-Na’iamah Street, east of Beit Hanoun, north of Buret Abu Samrah, north of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

On Friday, 28 September 2018, Israeli forces killed 3 Palestinian civilians and wounded 104 others, including 4 children, 2 women and 4 journalists. Eighty three of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, one civilian was hit with a rubber bullet and 20 were hit with tear gas canisters during their participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Those who were killed were identified as:

Eyad Khalil Ahmed al-Sha’er (18), from al-Sheja’eya neighborhood, was hit with a live bullet to the chest; Mohammed Walid Mustafa Haniyah (33), from Sheikh Redwan neighborhood, was hit with a live bullet to the head; and Mohammed Bassam Mohammed Shakhsah (24), from al-Shija’iyah neighborhood, was hit with a live bullet to the head.

On the same Friday, Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians, including a child, and wounded 27 others, including 4 children. Twenty four of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 3 others were hit with tear gas canisters during their participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. doctors classified 2 civilians’ injuries as serious. Those killed civilians were identified as:

Nasser ‘Azmi Mohammed Mesbeh (12), from ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, east of Khan Younis, was hit with a live bullet to the head. Mohammed ‘Ali Mohammed Enshasi (18), from Khan Younis, was hit with a live bullet to the abdomen.

On Friday evening, Israeli forces killed Mohammed Nayef Yusuf al-Houm (14), from al-Buraij, after being hit with a live bullet that penetrated the back and exited the chest and Mohammed Ashraf Mohammed al-‘Awawdah (25) from al-Buraij, after he sustained a live bullet to the chest, during their participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. moreover, 12 civilians, including 3 children, were wounded. Eleven of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and one civilian was hit with a tear gas canister.

On the same Friday, 18 civilians, including 3 children and a woman, were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel during their participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Doctors classified 2 civilians’ injuries as serious.

On the same day, 39 Palestinian civilians, including 9 children and a woman, were wounded during their participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

At approximately 21:00 on Sunday, 30 September 2018, an 18-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the abdomen during his participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Sunday evening, 3 civilians were hit with live bullets to the lower and upper limbs during their participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, east of al-Buraij in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Monday evening, 01 October 2018, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, and the Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at dozens of Palestinian civilians, who were in the Return encampment at the coastline between the Gaza Strip and Israel, adjacent to “Zikim Military Base”, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, towards the tenth time for Palestinian boats to sail for Breaking the Siege. As a result, 39 civilians, including 7 children and a paramedic, were wounded. Twenty of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 19 were hit with tear gas canisters. doctors classified 2 civilians’ injury as serious. The wounded paramedic identified as Hani Mahmoud Husein Wadi (33), a volunteer paramedics at PRCS from Beit Lahia Housing Project, was hit with a tear gas canister to the abdomen.

On Monday evening, a 15-year-old child from al-Nuseirat was hit with a live bullet to the left leg during his participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, evening, 02 October 2018, 4 civilians, including 2 children, during their participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

On the same Tuesday evening, a 29-year0old civilians was hit with a live bullet to the lower limbs during his participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday evening, 5 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded adjacent to the Return encampment, east of Abu Safiyah Hill, northeast of Jabalia. Moreover, 4 other civilians, including 2 children, were wounded, east of al-Na’aimah Street, east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

At approximately 17:00 on Wednesday, 03 October 2018, Israeli forces stationed in military watchtowers at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, northwest of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, killed Ahmed Samir Harb Abu Habel (15), from Beit Lahia, who was hit with a tear gas canister that penetrated his head, causing a fracture to the skull and parts of the head went out. Ahmed and dozens of civilians were on the Asphalt road leading to the vehicles gate at the crossing in addition to the sand area adjacent to the road from the western side when the Israeli forces heavily opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 22 civilians, including 10 children and a woman, were wounded. Three of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 19 others were hit with tear gas canisters.

West Bank:

At approximately 13:40 on the same Friday, 28 September 2018, a group of Palestinian civilians moved from Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, to the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed for 15 years. The protestors chanted national slogans demanding end of occupation, condemning the Israeli decisions to demolish Khan al-Ahmer Bedouin Community deporting its residents and condemning the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinian protestors at the eastern border in the Gaza Strip within the Marcg of Return and Breaking Siege activities. Several representatives of national factions and representatives of National Action Factions in the north of the West Bank and a number of foreign and Israeli activists participated in the demonstration. Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 22- year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the thigh and a 17-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the right leg.

At approximately 13:30 on Monday, 01 October 2018, dozens of Palestinian youngsters and young men gathered at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint established near Beit Eil settlement, north of the city. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, Shadi Hatem (26), a photojournalist at Raya News Network, was hit with a rubber bullet to the foot.

At approximately 15:00 on the same Monday, dozens of Palestinian young men and youngsters gathered at the northern entrance to al-Quds (the vicinity of Qalandiya military checkpoint), coinciding with the general national strike in protest against the extremist Jewish nationalism decision and in protest against the confiscation decision of Khan al-Ahmer lands. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 5 protestors were wounded. One of them was hit with a live bullet to the back while the 4 others were hit with rubber bullets.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attack:

At approximately 15:00 on Tuesday, 02 October 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 military vehicles, a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a mounted-crane truck moved into al-Halawa area, which is located in al-Masafer area, southeast of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli forces dismantled a 40-square-merter barrack built of tin plates under the pretext of non-licensing. The barrack belongs to Ahmed Isma’il Shehada Abu ‘Arram.

Israeli settlers’ attack:

On Thursday, 27 September 2018, hundreds of Israeli settlers moved into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City via al-Maghrabah Gate om the 4 th day of the Jewish Sukkot Holiday. The Islamic Endowment Department (Awqaf) said that the Israeli forces allowed hundreds settlers to raid al-Aqsa Mosque via al-Magharbah Gate and provided protection for them while restrictions were imposed on Palestinian worshipers flocking to the mosque. The Islamic Endowment Department added that around 1135 settlers raided the mosque in the morning and afternoon. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli police pushed and beat the worshipers in Bab al-Selselah area and then arrested one of them, who is so far unknown.

day of the Jewish Sukkot Holiday. The Islamic Endowment Department (Awqaf) said that the Israeli forces allowed hundreds settlers to raid al-Aqsa Mosque via al-Magharbah Gate and provided protection for them while restrictions were imposed on Palestinian worshipers flocking to the mosque. The Islamic Endowment Department added that around 1135 settlers raided the mosque in the morning and afternoon. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli police pushed and beat the worshipers in Bab al-Selselah area and then arrested one of them, who is so far unknown. At approximately 23:00 on Sunday, 30 September 2018, a group of Israeli settlers attacked commercial shops in al-Mosrarah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli settlers beat the shop’s owners under the Israeli forces’ protection. As a result, 3 civilians sustained various wounds. It should be noted that a demonstration for Israeli settlers started from Jerusalem’s streets, during which the Israeli police officers and special forces provide protection for the settlers by closing many streets and establishing steel barriers. When the demonstration arrived at Street No. “1”, which leads to al-Mosrarah neighborhood, the settlers dispersed towards shops and attacked their owners, causing material damage and causalities. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian civilians’ vehicles parked in the neighborhood and then damaged them. Meanwhile, clashes erupted between the Israeli settlers and Palestinian young men before the intervention of the Israeli police, who fired sound bombs at the youngsters.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

Fully detailed document available at the official website of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR).

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Break The siege, Gaza, Gaza children, Great Return March, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Netanyahu, Palestine |