In Greece, the Globalists Take It All – Life, Liberty, God, and the Future

Posted on November 12, 2018 by Zara Ali

Astute News

The big push is on to convert Greece into a bastion of liberal democracy and godlessness. At least this is what the latest news from Athens presages. Prime Minister Alexis Tspiras may have gone one step too far in his quest to undermine the Orthodox church. Already under fire for failing at nearly every one of his campaign promises, Tsipras could only be stepping this far with assurances from Washington and NATO. Read on, if you care about Greece at all.

Yesterday, when I went to pick up my little boy from school in downtown Heraklion, people were lining the streets for some parade or event unbeknownst to me at the time. Then I heard the unmistakeable deafening roar of a jet fighter slashing the skies along the waterfront. At the moment I was unsure why an F-16 would be performing aerobatics back and forth along Crete’s northern shore, but…

View original post 1,439 more words

