Posted on November 28, 2018 by michaellee2009

Hamas Hails Iran’s Financial Support to Families of Gaza Protests Martyrs & Injured

Hamas logo

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas hailed on Tuesday the Iranian decision to financially adopt the families of the martyrs and injured who fall during the Return Protests held every Friday on Gaza border.

Hamas considered that the Iranian move fortifies the Palestinian steadfastness in face of the Zionist aggression, urging all the Arab and Muslim countries to back the Palestinians and their resistance.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: Gaza, Great Return March, Hamas, Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Netanyahu, Palestine

