The Two-State Chimera Is a Cover for Israel’s One-State Reality

William Hague made one, and only one, memorable statement during his time as one of Britain’s more mediocre and gutless British foreign secretaries. It concerned Middle East peace.

“If progress on negotiations is not made next year,” Hague said, “then the two-state solution could become impossible to achieve.”

This remark was made on 28 November 2012 during a Commons statement on Palestinian statehood. Former US PresidentBarack Obama was about to launch his attempt to negotiate a peace agreement between Palestinians and Israelis, but that initiative swiftly floundered.

Two-state solution is dead

To this day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu persists with his illegal policy of building settlements in the occupied West Bank. US President Donald Trump has mocked international law by moving the US embassy to occupied East Jerusalem. Meanwhile, Israel appears poised to evict Palestinians from the West Bank village of Khan al-Ahmar.

So, Hague’s prediction has come…