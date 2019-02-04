The CIA Then and Now: Old Wine in New Bottles

Astute News

“And as the flames climbed high into the night

To light the sacrificial rite

I saw Satan laughing with delight

The day the music died”

– Don McLean, “American Pie”

The Nazis had a name for their propaganda and mind-control operations: Weltanschauungskrieg– “world view warfare.” As good students, they had learned many tricks of the trade from their American teachers, including Sigmund Freud’s nephew, Edward Bernays, who had honed his propagandistic skills for the United States during World War I and had subsequently started the public relations industry in New York City, an industry whose raison d’ȇtre from the start was to serve the interests of the elites in manipulating the public mind.

In 1941, U.S. Intelligence translated Weltanschauungskriegas “psychological warfare,” a phrase that fails to grasp the full dimensions of the growing power and penetration of U.S. propaganda, then and now. Of course, the American propaganda apparatus…