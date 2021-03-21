Frosty Sino/US Talks: Day Two

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

Two days of Sino/US talks in Anchorage, Alaska were a waste of time for Beijing, accomplishing nothing positive as expected.

China and other nations know what they’re up against in dealing with hegemon USA, a wrecking ball on the world stage — including at home against ordinary Americans, exploited, not served.

It’s at a time of Main Street Depression with nearly 26% of working-age Americans unemployed.

No badly needed government jobs creation program exists at a time of widespread food insecurity, unaffordable healthcare for millions of households, and sharply rising inflation — especially for food, healthcare and energy.

Year-over-year, CPI inflation increased 9.4%, economist John Williams explained. Phony official numbers conceal reality.

Most US households are increasingly hard-pressed to make ends meet with prices rising much faster than income.

Geopolitically, US relations with China and other nations free from its control are confrontational.

Far removed from cooperative, dominant US hardliners abhor the notion with other nations, especially sovereign independent China, Russia, and Iran.

From Anchorage on Friday, interventionist Blinken said the following:

“(T)here are a number of areas where we are fundamentally at odds, including China’s actions in Xinjiang (sic), with regard to Hong Kong (sic), Tibet (sic), Taiwan (sic), as well as actions that it’s taken in cyberspace (sic).

What national security advisor Sullivan separately called “advancing the interests and values of America” are all about bludgeoning, bullying, threatening, bribing, and smashing other nations to control them.

Commenting on bilateral talks on Thursday and Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the following:

“The US side…provoked disagreements (with) fiery and theatrical (remarks), which is not what China wishe(d) to see,” adding:

“The Chinese delegation (came) to Anchorage with full sincerity and a constructive attitude.”

On arrival, “their hearts were chilled by the biting cold as well as the (cold) reception by their American host.”

Time and again, the US illegally interferes in the internal affairs of other countries.

A flagrant UN Charter breach, China justifiably rejects hostile US actions.

Calling the US side “confrontational” in Anchorage, Zhao slammed its “wanton attacks” and unacceptable “diplomatic etiquette.”

According to China’s Central Committee official/Foreign Affairs Director Yang Jiechi:

“The US has no competence whatsoever to take a patronizing tone with China.”

“It won’t work on us. We need to communicate based on mutual respect. If the US tries to grab us by the throat, it will harm its own interests.”

According to China Central Television (CCTV) on Saturday, citing Beijing’s delegation in Anchorage, both countries will continue high-level “dialogue and contacts” ahead.

The Chinese delegation called on the Biden regime to cease interfering in its internal affairs and lift illegally imposed sanctions on the nation and its officials.

“If the US continues its (hostile) policy, China will make a decisive response.”

In response to wrecking ball Trump regime policies, “China was forced to take relevant and necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and development interests.”

It will react in similar fashion if hardliners in charge of Biden’s foreign policy continue their predecessors’ war on China by other means.

Western media reports on two days of bilateral talks said the following:

The NYT: Sino/US talks showed “a widening gulf of distrust and disagreements on a range of issues” and no breakthroughs.

WaPo: Biden regime hardliners have an “appetite for high-profile fights with China and Russia.”

WSJ: “Bitter Alaska Meeting (further) complicates already shaky US/China ties.”

Financial Times: The US and China “ended their first high-level meeting on Friday after two days of talks in Alaska that produced an extraordinary public spat and no sign of improved relations.”

Bloomberg News: Both countries “end(ed) contentious Alaska meeting with little to show” from two days of talks.

Politico called their talks an “undiplomatic war of words.”

AP News said both countries “spar(red) in their first face-to-face meeting” since Biden replaced Trump.

According to Reuters, “(t)ough (Sino/US) talks signal rocky start to (bilateral) relations” — likely to worsen ahead, not improve.

Singapore-based Channel News Asia reported the following:

“Top US and Chinese officials wrapped up two days of contentious talks in Alaska on Friday after trading sharp and unusually public barbs over vastly different views of each other and the world in their first face-to-face meeting since” Biden took office.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) asked:

“Is US-China friction at Alaska meetings a sign of worse to come or start of something better?”

There’s been nothing “better” since Trump’s trade war began.

Biden regime Chinaphobes may harden US war on the country other means instead going the other way.

China’s Global Times said Beijing’s delegation in Alaska showed “strength, indicating to the US that China’s development and growth cannot be stopped.”

“China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are main issues of principle.”

China’s official People’s Daily broadsheet said the US side “had better quit political threatening.”

It slammed US “hegemony and interventionism…(its) vicious intention…to disrupt Hong Kong and hinder China’s stability and development.”

“Wielding the big stick of sanctions” accomplishes nothing with China.

Calling them “nothing but a piece of useless paper,” they’re hostile breaches of international law when imposed, adding:

“(A)arbitrary sanctions…by the US on other sovereignty countries have already triggered unanimous opposition and condemnation from the international society.”

“Being ignorant to justice and wielding the big stick of sanctions, the US will only once again expose its hypocrisy and hegemony.”

“China is firm in its determination to” defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against hostile actions by hegemon USA.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: China, USA | Tagged: US China Talks in Alaska, US-China Relations |