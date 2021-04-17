Everything You Need to Know about Israel and its Mass Vaccination Campaign

Posted on by samivesusu

APRIL 10, 2021 BY GILAD ATZMON

https://youtu.be/Iv9f66TSJkk or https://www.bitchute.com/video/misK9o18fpzD/

In this interview with Piero San Giorgio I delve into the most problematic aspects of Israel’s mass vaccination campaign and the authoritarian nature of the new Covid religion. I examine the correlation between vaccinations, mutants and death. I explain why Britain, Israel and other Vaxi-nations are desperate to vaccinate their entire populations. These countries are basically attempting to eradicate the control group (Control group is the standard to which comparisons are made in an experiment e.g. comparison between the vaccinated and the non-vaccinated). I attempt to analyse the current deadly chaos in post political terms as both Left and Right ideologies have collapsed long time ago.

Following are the graphs I mention in the interview:

Graph 1.

Graph 2

Graph 3

Graph 4

Graph 5

Graph 6

Graph 7

