Funding? Yes, please!

If you want to know about my funding, read this post I wrote some years ago. I no longer waste my time engaging one on one with people on this.

You might also read my “About me” page.

Then, kindly consider the donate button on the right side of my blog, or consider supporting me on Subscribestar.

I am nominally on Patreon, but after its censorship of colleagues, I decided to leave that platform and no longer publish there.

A big thank you to the many people over the years who have supported me! I literally couldn’t have done this without you.

Also, watch this short conversation with someone who actually worked in Canadian corporate media and knows what he is talking about.

As for those determined to find something nefarious about my writings, I write what I want to write, the end. Although, hey, suggestions are always welcome, but that doesn’t mean I will write about whatever is suggested.

Now, for those suspicious types, I would suggest investing some of your energy into looking into how CBC, BBC and other Western state media are funded and ask yourselves whether perhaps that is an indicator of why they lie all the time. Nonstop. Just lie, lie, lie, whitewash terrorism, spew propaganda, lie some more…

It’s 2021, those still consuming corporate and Western state media as “news” are a lost cause.

