“Memorial Day”? Bring the boys back home!

Posted on June 2, 2021 by martyrashrakat

May 31, 2021

A note from Roger:

This is the third of our Encores from the Us and Them tour. This is the first one with any overdubs, not an easy trick to pull off remotely, luckily the Band are all brilliant.

Vera.

The Vera in question is Vera Lynn. She was an English singer, songwriter, very popular during the Second World War. Her biggest hit was “We’ll meet again”. She was widely known as the “Forces’ Sweetheart”. Our Vera, who is very fondly remembered back in Blighty, died six weeks ago aged 103. So she had a bloody good innings, bless her.

Bring the boys back home.

My father never came home, but at least in 1944 he really was fighting to defend his home. Not like now. Now the boys fight and die in colonial wars so some rich asshole can get richer. If it were up to me I’d bring ’em all home tomorrow.

Love

R. Roger

Roger Waters: Guitar and Vocal

Dave Kilminster: Guitar

Joey Waronker: Drums

Lucius- Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig: Vocals Gus

Seyffert: Bass

Jonathan Wilson: Guitar

Jon Carin: Piano and Keys

Bo Koster: Hammond

Filed under: USA | Tagged: |

«

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on June 2, 2021 at 7:20 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: