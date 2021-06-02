“Memorial Day”? Bring the boys back home!

A note from Roger:
This is the third of our Encores from the Us and Them tour. This is the first one with any overdubs, not an easy trick to pull off remotely, luckily the Band are all brilliant.
Vera.
The Vera in question is Vera Lynn. She was an English singer, songwriter, very popular during the Second World War. Her biggest hit was “We’ll meet again”. She was widely known as the “Forces’ Sweetheart”. Our Vera, who is very fondly remembered back in Blighty, died six weeks ago aged 103. So she had a bloody good innings, bless her.
Bring the boys back home.
My father never came home, but at least in 1944 he really was fighting to defend his home. Not like now. Now the boys fight and die in colonial wars so some rich asshole can get richer. If it were up to me I’d bring ’em all home tomorrow.
Love
R. Roger
Roger Waters: Guitar and Vocal
Dave Kilminster: Guitar
Joey Waronker: Drums
Lucius- Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig: Vocals Gus
Seyffert: Bass
Jonathan Wilson: Guitar
Jon Carin: Piano and Keys
Bo Koster: Hammond
