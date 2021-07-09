Short news update from the Saker (UPDATED 2x)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 07, 2021

Dear friend,

Today I am starting a new kind of post – a short news update. This is not an open thread where everybody shares all the latest information during a crisis, nor is it a full analysis. In this new category, I plan to include several small news which are relevant to what was discussed in the past or factoids/developments which might be discussed in a full analysis in the near future. I will include links to my sources only when I have them readily available, otherwise you will have to wait until my analyses to get the full sources. Note that this new category will appear under the “Saker Analyses and Interviews” section to give it maximal visibility. Finally, and just to make this clear, the regular rules of moderation will apply to this new section too. I hope that you will find this feature useful (by all means, let me know).

Cheers

The Saker

PS: please feel free to also contribute short news items in the “short news update” section!

Amazing! The US forces in Afghanistan left the (Soviet built) airbase in Bagram at night, not even informing their supposed Afghan “allies”. The base was looted for several hours as the US Americans left A LOT of stuff, including guitars and plenty of weapons (all of which will now go on sale in the various public markets in Afghanistan.

Comparing the Soviet and the US performance in Afghanistan is quite amazing. To make a long story short, I find the performance of Uncle Shmuel’s forces absolutely appalling and laughable. Killed lots of people, built nothing, never controlled much of the country, fled in the middle of the night and abandoned its allies. They literally switched off the electricity in Bagram and then fled. Absolutely typical “garden variety” for all US interventions. The Soviets even left with all their dignity safe – but the wannabe world hegemon had to leave in shame, like he always does.

The Taliban are now shooting Afghan collaborators in the streets, and floods of terrified refugees are now running for the border in the hope of escaping the Taliban’s wrath.

Did you know that since the US invasion of Afghanistan the volume of heroin produced by this country increased FIFTEEN FOLD!

Bottom line: the US+NATO+EU were defeated by the Taliban. Totally and comprehensively.

Today Russian Su-30SM has intercepted a US Poseidon aircraft over the Black Sea and forced it to turn away from the Russian border.

Three more days left for Sea Breeze 2021. Never say never, and we can’t be sure, but I don’t believe that NATO will try to breach the Russian maritime border again (these guys lost a long war to the Afghans, I don’t think they have the stomach for Russia!).

This is how the Soviet Forces left Afghanistan:

And this is how the “greatest military force in the Milky Way” left Afghanistan:

There are several reports, so far unconfirmed, that US bases in Iraq and Syria have come under attack. There has also been a huge explosion in the port of Dubai.

UK Foreign Minister Raab just repeated in the British Parliament that the British Navy fully intends to repeat the actions of the HMS Defender.

