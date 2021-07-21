UK Warns China Against Obstructing Navigation In South China Sea لندن تحذّر بكين من أيّ عرقلة لحرية الملاحة في بحر الصين الجنوبي

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

20 Jul 21

Source: Al Mayadeen & Agencies

The United Kingdom warns the Chinese Navy against obstructing its fleet in the South China Sea ahead of HMS Queen Elizabeth docking in Japan.

Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

The United Kingdom army announced Tuesday that a powerful navy task force would visit five ports in Japan in September, warning China against any threats concerning freedom of navigation in the region’s tense seas.

UK officials said during a visit by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to Tokyo that after exercises with allied navies, the group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, will pay visits to five Japanese ports in September.

Moreover, the offshore patrol vessels HMS Spey and HMS Tamar will start a permanent deployment to the region next month. It was announced that they would be supported by Australian, Japanese, and Singaporean ships.

UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace stated in an interview with The Times that the United Kingdom has a duty to stress freedom of navigation when a group of its ships – the most powerful navy task force in a generation – passes through the South China Sea toward Japan.

In parallel, Beijing asserts its sovereignty over the majority of the South China Sea islands, which has angered many countries that have declared their right to have access to the waters adjacent to its territory and prompted the objection of other countries, including the United States.

Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi endorsed his British counterpart after their meeting, “We reconfirmed our shared position that we firmly oppose attempts to change the status quo by coercion and the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific based on rule of law,” Kishi said.

المصدر: وكالات+الميادين 20 تموز 2021

بريطانيا “تحذّر” البحرية الصينية من التعرّض لأسطولها في بحر الصين الجنوبي، وذلك قبيل وصول قوة كبيرة، على رأسها حاملة الطائرات “الملكة إليزابيث” إلى موانئ اليابان.

حاملة الطائرات البريطانية “إتش أم أس إليزابيث”

أعلن الجيش البريطاني، اليوم الثلاثاء، إرسال مجموعة كبيرة من السفن في أيلول/سبتمبر إلى 5 موانئ يابانية، محذّراً الصين من “أي عرقلة لحرية الملاحة في مياه المنطقة التي تشهد توترات”.

وذكرت السلطات البريطانية أنّه “بعد إجراء سلسلة تدريبات مع الجيوش الحليفة، ستقوم مجموعة من سفن البحرية الملكية، تقودها حاملة الطائرات الجديدة “إتش أم أس الملكة إليزابيث” بزيارة 5 موانئ يابانية في أيلول/سبتمبر”، بمناسبة زيارة يقوم بها وزير الدفاع البريطاني، بن والاس، لطوكيو.

وسيتمّ نشر سفينتين طوافتين بصورة دائمة في المنطقة، اعتباراً من الشهر المقبل، تدعمهما سفن أسترالية ويابانية وسنغافورية.

وأكد والاس، في مقابلة مع صحيفة “تايمز”، أنّ المملكة المتحدة “من واجبها” تأكيد حرية الملاحة عندما تعبر مجموعة سفنها – أكبر انتشار بحري بريطاني في زمن السلم منذ جيل – بحر الصين نحو اليابان.

وقال للصحيفة “ليس سراً أنّ الصين تتعقّب السفن التي تمرّ عبر المياه الدولية سالكة طرقاً شرعية، وتُسبّب مشكلات لها”، مضيفاً “أننا سنحترم الصين ونأمل في أن تحترمنا”، موضحاً “سنبحر حيثما يسمح القانون الدولي بذلك”.

وتؤكد بكين سيادتها على أغلبية جزر بحر الصين الجنوبي، الأمر الذي أثار غضب عدد من الدول التي أعلنت أحقيّتها في المياه المجاورة لأراضيها، واعتراض دول أخرى، بينها الولايات المتحدة.

وأيّد وزير الدفاع الياباني نوبوو كيشي نظيره البريطاني بعد اجتماعهما، مشدداً على “موقفهما المشترك”، قائلاً “نعارض بشدة محاولات تغيير الوضع الراهن بالإكراه، ونعيد تأكيد أهمية إبقاء منطقتَي المحيطين الهندي والهادئ حرتَين ومفتوحتَين، كما ينصّ على ذلك القانون”

