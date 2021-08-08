Enemy of Public Heath Counterpunch.org?

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Calling its agenda “muckraking with a radical attitude,” Counterpunch.org (CP) went off-the-rails on all things flu/covid.

Instead of “muckraking” reports on the mother of all state-sponsored scams with social control and mass-extermination in mind, CP allied with US/Western dark forces on this most cutting-edge issue of our time.

Followers of my writing need no elaboration of where I stand on this vital issue.

It’s available on stephenlendman.org

CP went another way — opposing preservation of public health instead of going all-out to help protect what’s too precious to lose.

Flu/covid mass-jabbing has nothing to do with protecting people from viral infection.

It’s all about state-sponsored social control and genocide on an unparalleled scale.

Not according to CP editor Jeffrey St. Clair, saying:

“The (mass-jabbing) program in the US has been one of the most successful government operations in decades (sic)” — with destroying public health in mind, not protecting it, he failed to explain.

Instead he called a flu/covid skeptic an “epidemiological renegade (who’s) the kind of person you d(on’t) want wandering the streets, malls and bars un(jabbed) (sic).”

After getting jabbed, “I felt ‘cured,’ ” he said, adding:

“Or at least 85% cured, until some mutant variant arrives to crash the system again (sic).”

St. Clair isn’t alone at CP in defying reality about all things flu/covid.

Self-styled “independent progressive policy researcher” Paul Street said the following in a mid-July CP article:

“Imagine a country so dumbed down that more than a third of its populace refuses to take” toxic flu/covid jabs he falsely claimed are designed “to protect” from a “deadly pandemic” that doesn’t exist.

Separately, he suggested that congressional legislation should mandate internment of “anti-vaxxers” to isolate them from society, adding:

“So, I am kidding not kidding here.”

“(W)hen is someone going to draft legislation for internment camps and separate quarantined regions for Amerikaners who simply refuse (jabs) and masks?”

“I’m sorry to have to say this but we get a big fourth wave because of this partisan and social Darwinian and individualist madness and I’ll draft the legislation myself.”

“I am so not an anarchist and so much an authoritarian on this issue.”

“If they want to attain herd immunity through mass death, fine, that’s their choice, but maybe do (it) under lock and key in Covidiot Banustans under the coordinated control of the Department of the Interior, Homeland Security, CDC, Department of Defense, and Border Patrol.”

“Go ahead, call me a fascist, whatever. I can take it.”

Street suggested cordoning off “tens of thousands of acres (of) Western public lands” for mass-interning refuseniks.

On August 6, CP contributor Anthony DiMaggio deceptively headlined:

“Killer Disinformation (sic): How Anti-(Jabbing) Propaganda Hijacked American Political Discourse (sic),” saying:

“The Biden (regime gave) new life to a national discussion about the dangers of social media-induced misinformation (sic)” about all things flu/covid.

Biden’s double “lamented the proliferation of anti-(flu/covid) content (sic)” — truth-telling his regime wants censored, DiMaggio left unexplained.

Instead he slammed Joseph Mercola, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and other flu/covid truth-tellers, falsely calling their writing “disinformation (sic),” adding:

“(N)ational polling data reveal that the US is facing an epidemic of ignorance when it comes to mass opposition to (flu/covid jabs) (sic), and this willful ignorance (sic) is killing people in mass (sic).”

“We are now facing a public health crisis of unprecedented proportions (sic), with reactionaries invoking the freedom to spread disinformation (sic) without penalty and the freedom to refuse (flu/covid jabs), which they believe supersede collective rights to combat a life-threatening pandemic (sic) that has claimed the lives of more than 600,000 Americans (sic) and more than 4 million people worldwide (sic).”

“(T)here is no end in sight to their disinformation, short of serious efforts to combat the anti-vaccination propaganda campaigns that are raging on social media.”

Shocking stuff showing profound ignorance about what’s going on.

Either that or allying with US/Western dark forces and their establishment media press agents — supporting social control and depopulation instead of going all-out to oppose what no one should tolerate.

The above CP rubbish resembles establishment media Big Lies and mass deception.

On the one hand, it proves the power of state-approved mass communication — a daily drumbeat of managed news misinformation and disinformation that overwhelms truth and full disclosure on all major issues.

On the other hand, it shows that the above CP writers abandoned due diligence in favor of official narrative Big Lies and mass deception on all things flu/covid.

Either way, CP readers are ill-served by fake news on this most vital issue of our time instead of full and accurate reporting.

