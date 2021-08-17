New Horrifying Footage Emerges As Evacuation From Kabul Resumes (Videos, 18+)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

17.08.2021

This photo taken on May 8, 2018, shows people arriving at the domestic terminal of the Hamid Karzai International Airport of Kabul. (Photo by Dominique FAGET / AFP) (Photo credit should read DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

The evacuation of foreign and local civilians continues in Afghanistan that came under the Taliban’s control on August 15th. Flights from the Kabul Airport were resumed day after they were suspended due to the crowd of people invading the airport.

According to a White House representative, Kabul airport has resumed receiving and sending flights, including civilian ones.

At least 3 aircraft of U.S. Air Force returned from Kabul on August 17:

USAF Boeing C-17A Globemaster III MOOSE52/04-4134

USAF Lockheed Martin AC-130J Ghostrider RCH1028/04-4134

USMC Lockheed Martin KC-130J Hercules CREEP57/168072

Last night, specialists of the Special Air Service of the French Armed Forces arrived to Kabul on board of Airbus A400M.

Germany also sent its military to Kabul. However, the first German military aircraft that landed in Kabul last night has evacuated only seven people due to chaos at the airport.

Germany has the second-largest military contingent in Afghanistan. According to the recent claims by Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany must urgently evacuate up to 10,000 people, including thousands of German-Afghan dual nationals as well as rights activists, lawyers and locals who worked with foreign bodies.

The A400M transport aircraft landed in Kabul on August 16th, bringing German soldiers to secure the evacuation. When leaving, it took only seven people who were lucky to be on-site.

“We have a very chaotic, dangerous and complex situation at the airport,” Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told. “We had very little time, so we only took on board people who were on-site.”

German citizens could not get into the airport without protection from German soldiers, a foreign ministry spokesperson claimed.

Germany is currently waiting for US permission to fly its second aircraft to Kabul. It is expected to take off from Uzbekistan soon.

🇦🇫⚡Afghanistan Collapse



Taliban forces carry out primary control of the passage of foreign citizens into the territory of the Kabul airport.#Afghanistan #Kabul #USA #Taliban pic.twitter.com/TZHLn0SuSn — The RAGEX (@theragex) August 17, 2021

At the same time, footage allegedly showing the evacuation of Chinese citizens was shared online. Beijing reportedly evacuated its citizens in July.

The evacuation was recently resumed despite the ongoing chaos at the airport. According to the available footage, the Taliban control the passage into the airport, as people continue to arrive, some of them climbing the wall, trying to enter the territory of the airport.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani peacekeepers stationed in Afghanistan continued to serve at the Kabul International Airport, together with Turkish forces. They are performing tasks to ensure security in the sector assigned to them.

“The peacekeeping unit of the Azerbaijani army consisting of 120 people, together with the Turkish forces, continues to fulfill its duties to ensure the security of the airport,” the message reads.

A Taliban fighter shoots a man who was trying to scale the wall of Kabul airport.#Kabul #KabulAirport #Afghanistan #Taliban pic.twitter.com/T2iqnhC27U — Wajahat Kazmi 🏴 (@KazmiWajahat) August 17, 2021

However, even once people enter the territory, they are not secured. They are wounded in crowds. The U.S. forces are making warning shots on a regular basis.

Locals have fun riding military aircraft during the take off:

Yesterday's Afghan kamikaze managed to shoot a video on the fuselage of an American heavy military transport aircraft Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, taking off from Kabul airport. Someone will fall from a height, and someone will fly to their destination … with a corpse. pic.twitter.com/E6OgibxzlP — syrseal (@syrseal44) August 17, 2021

Unfortunately, this led to bad consequences.At least two people fell from the aircraft on August 16. The following video shows a man who tied himself to the fuselage of an aircraft. Highly likely he did not reach the destination.

