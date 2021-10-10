Secret Deployment of US Troops to Taiwan — The Stephen Lendman Blog

Posted on October 10, 2021 by Zara Ali

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported the following: US troops have been “secretly training” Taiwanese forces “for at least a year,” adding: A “special-operations unit and contingent of marines” are involved, citing unnamed US officials. Claiming they number “two dozen (along with) support troops” may way understate the extent of Pentagon ties to Taiwan’s […]

Secret Deployment of US Troops to Taiwan — The Stephen Lendman Blog

Filed under: China, Taiwan, USA | Tagged: , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: