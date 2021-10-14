Lebanon: Shooting Attack on a Peaceful Demonstration in Tayouneh

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 14, 2021

Source: AlMayadeen

By AlMayadeen Net

The ambush claimed the lives of multiple peaceful demonstrators and the army has cordoned off the area.

AlMayadeen correspondent in Lebanon reported that 6 peaceful protesters were killed and 60 wounded after being shot by snipers in the Tayouneh area of ​​Beirut.

In response, the Commandos Regiment of the Lebanese Army had reinforced its deployment in the Tayouneh area to contain the situation.

اطلاق نار كثيف في منطقة الطيونة نتح عنه اصابات بينها اصابة خطرة. pic.twitter.com/65N38PMsWI — ‏﮼فؤاد ‏﮼خريس (@fouadkhreiss) October 14, 2021

Our correspondent also confirmed that the army arrested a sniper attacking the demonstrators from one of the surrounding buildings.

The director of the AlMayadeen office in Beirut indicated that at least 4 gunmen were shooting from a building in Tayouneh, where they holed up. She added that the army is trying to arrest a number of suspects.

The events unfolded as demonstrators flocked to the Justice Palace in Beirut to protest the measures taken by judge Tariq Bitar, in tandem with a sit-in organized by lawyers inside the Judicial Council.

Bitar, the judicial investigator into the Beirut Port Blast, was accused of partiality by multiple parties.

Citizens were surprised by the armed ambush as fire suddenly broke out from a building.

Commenting on the events in Tayouneh, the Lebanese army issued a statement in which it stated that protesters were exposed to bursts of fire while heading to the Palace’s area in Beirut, and that the army rushed to cordon off the Tayouneh area in Beirut and spread in its neighborhoods and at its entrances.

The army confirmed that its units will shoot at any armed person on the streets.

More updates to come…

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent to Beirut reported that a Lebanese Forces official supervised the ambush carried out today against peaceful demonstrators, leaving several martyred and dozens wounded.

Paramedics rushing to provide medical care for a victim injured during the Tayouneh ambush (AFP)

Calm was restored in Tayouneh, our corresponded reported. He also revealed that the building the snipers shot from was not residential, as it had offices.

Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent to Beirut reported that an official in the Lebanese Forces party was present at the location of the ambush on Wednesday, and he supervised the preparation of the ambush.

“The Lebanese army has identified several instigators and perpetrators to the ambush, and it is currently working on prosecuting them,” our correspondent said.

The roads of Beirut are nearly empty currently in light of the mobilization of the Lebanese army.

The ambush left 6 martyred and 37 wounded, 4 of which are in critical condition, our correspondent reported.

The Lebanese Forces targeted protesters in the heart and chest, martyring them; most of those injured were shot in the neck and abdomen, according to our correspondent.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Lebanon's army, USA |