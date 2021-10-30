Palestinian Mother Hugs Son’s Grave As Occupation Attempts to Demolish It

Posted on by martyrashrakat

25 Oct, 2021

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen

The Israeli occupation continues demolishing, bulldozing, and desecrating graves in al-Yusufiya Cemetery in Bab Al-Asbat, occupied al-Quds.

The mother of Alaa Nababita, a late Palestinian whose grave was desecrated by the Israeli occupation

The Israeli occupation forces assaulted the mother of a late Palestinian young man, Alaa Nababita, who’s buried in the al-Yusufiya Cemetery, which the IOF is desecrating.

The forces assaulted the mother in a bid to prevent her from entering the cemetery ahead of bulldozing it.

مقطع يُدمي القلب 💔

أم فلسطينية تتشبّث بقبرِ ابنها الذي يُحاول الاحتلال جرفه! pic.twitter.com/LN67IcRWl5 — #سعوديون_مع_الاقصى (@Saudis2018) October 25, 2021

The mother was holding on to her son’s grave with agony and despair filling her eyes while attempting to prevent the oppressive Israeli occupation from demolishing and desecrating her son’s grave.

She told reporters a female Israeli soldier physically assaulted her and prevented her from entering the cemetery to protect her son’s grave, as the occupation was demolishing said cemetery. “Even the dead were not spared from the savage occupation’s brutality,” the mother mourned.

The scene was heart-shattering, and it goes to show the extent to which the Israeli occupation is willing to go to serve its colonialist purpose on Palestinian territory, for as the mother said in sorrow over her loved one’s resting place: Even the dead were not spared.

المقدسية أم علاء نبابتة تصل إلى قبر ابنها رغم اعتداء الاحتلال عليها ومحاولة منعها من الدخول إلى المقبرة اليوسفية بالقدس المحتلة pic.twitter.com/jyJaSumZsR — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 25, 2021

The mother was ultimately able to reach her son’s grave; the above video shows her citing verses from the Qur’an over her son’s grave while crying over the undetermined fate of his resting place in light of Israeli greed.

The al-Quds municipality and the “Israel Nature and Parks Authority” continued bulldozing the Islamic al-Yusufiya Cemetery today. The demolitions saw the IOF changing many aspects of the cemetery and even desecrating several graves there. The cemetery is flanked by the eastern wall of the Old City of al-Quds, near Bab al-Asbat, one of the minarets of the al-Aqsa mosque.

The demolitions resumed today after the Israeli Magistrate’s Court rejected last week a request filed by the Islamic Cemetery Care Committee to suspend them in the cemetery adjacent to al-Yusufiya, which contains the graves of martyrs. The committee had previously managed to obtain an order prohibiting the violations committed against the cemetery in December.

The Israeli occupation had exhumed several graves on October 11, leading to the exposure of remains, which Jerusalemites had returned to their graves following the desecration.

Israeli staff surrounded the parameter of the cemetery, which the municipality of occupied al-Quds wants to bulldoze in favor of building a “Bible Trail.” The area the ‘trail’ will be covering is around 29 dunums.

The al-Yusufiya Cemetry is the most renowned Islamic cemetery in the Holy City, and this attack on it as a resting place for the dead constitutes a violation of the rights of Muslims not only in occupied Al-Quds but all over occupied Palestine.

