Israel Bombs Several Posts in Damascus Countryside from Over Palestine

ARABI SOURI OCTOBER 30, 2021

Israel bombed a number of posts before noon today, unprovoked, and only to add to the pressure on the Syrian people exerted by the NATO Turkish madman Erdogan in the north with his Al Qaeda affiliated terrorist groups, and the escalation in plundering and oppression by the US-sponsored Kurdish SDF separatist terrorists in the northeast of Syria.

A Syrian military spokesperson state to Sana:

“At around eleven and 17 minutes this morning, the Israeli enemy fired a burst of surface-to-surface missiles from the direction of northern occupied Palestine, targeting some points in the Damascus countryside. Our air defenses confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them.”

The Syrian military spokesperson added, “the aggression resulted in two soldiers wounded and some material losses.”

British prominent investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley was within a 100 meters proximity from one of the targeted sites in Damascus countryside, she explains her experience in this thread:

#Israel just attacked air defense base west #Damascus. I was 100 metres from missile landing. Jets overhead. First time #Israel attack daytime & jets appear to be in Syria #Syria airspace. I am ok, dozens of civilians were close to first missile. Not sure if any casualties — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) October 30, 2021

Vanessa Beeley tweeting (thread) from Damascus Countryside near a site that was targeted.

They won't risk getting any of their jets shot down, they fire from behind the borders and overwhelm the air defense battery, they're cowards and criminals.



God bless and protect you and protect my country and people.



They lost 2 before:https://t.co/HFrnKs8Fzy — Arabi Souriعربي سوري (@3arabiSouri) October 30, 2021

This is the first time in a very long while the US-protectorate known as Israeli carry out aggression in the day time, Israel usually committed its war crimes in the dense of the night and from behind civilian airplanes, or like the last aggression when it bombed a Syrian Army base near Tadmor (Palmyra) tasked to combat ISIS from over the US soldiers illegally deployed in the Al Tanf illegal military base earlier this on the 13th of this month October, which also resulted in a strong response by the resistance axis from both Syria and Iraq against those soldiers who facilitated the aggression.

Mark these Israeli aggressions and its continuous war crimes against the whole region, it will become handy when the Syrians and others retaliate, the Israelis will start crying they’re the victims.

