By Andrew Korybko

CNN’s information warfare piece that was analyzed in this analysis is a perfect example of warmongering propaganda and should be universally condemned by all peace-loving people across the world.

The US-led West is unprecedentedly censoring all contrarian narratives that contradict Washington’s “politically correct” interpretation of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine on the basis that such takes are “dangerous”, yet one of the world’s most popular Mainstream Media (MSM) outlets – CNN – is literally leading people to their doom by promoting mercenary propaganda for Ukraine. That platform just published a fawning piece titled “The Foreigners And Expats Taking Up Arms To Fight Russia”, which openly sympathizes with those who are heeding President Zelensky’s call for foreign mercenaries that the West insincerely describes as innocent “volunteers”.

The author earlier explained how “The Ukrainian Foreign Minister’s Plea For Foreign Mercenaries Shows His Desperation”, pointing to the obvious fact that US-backed Kiev’s forces quite clearly aren’t winning the war like the MSM implies otherwise they wouldn’t be so urgently calling for foreign mercenaries, not to mention calling up all reservists age 18-60 or arming civilians and even teaching them how to make petrol bombs. Zelensky announced earlier in the week that 16,000 such foreign mercenaries are entering the war zone, though it’s unclear whether such a large amount will actually do so or if that was just another of his side’s many ultimately discredited psy-ops.

What observers should be aware of is that these foreign mercenaries are almost certainly going to their doom, led there as they are by their delusional chase of riches and fame that CNN deceitfully misportrays as being motivated by some supposedly grand principles connected to “democracy” and “human rights”. This dire prediction is due to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov recently confirming that foreign mercenaries aren’t legally entitled to be treated as prisoners of war (POWs) so “At best, they can expect to be prosecuted as criminals”, which hints that they might be shot at worst if they dare to threaten his country’s military forces and they’re forced to defend themselves.

CNN is therefore complicit in several immoral acts: promoting mercenary propaganda that aims to further destabilize a war zone; encouraging self-interested or even naïve social rogues to risk their lives fighting against the Russian military superpower; and thus being responsible for their deaths if those military forces against which they’re fighting are forced to resort to lethal action to defend themselves instead of risking their own lives to bring these foreign mercenaries to justice afterwards. These outcomes of that outlet’s latest anti-Russian information warfare campaign are indisputably much more dangerous than someone simply sharing contrarian interpretations of the crisis.

There is no realistic chance that any influx of foreign mercenaries into Ukraine will result in reversing Kiev’s inevitable loss in the face of the intervening Russian military superpower. All that this latest development will serve to do is bleed Ukraine even more before it finally surrenders, though at the very likely deaths of those same foreign fighters who might end up attempting to commit acts of terrorism against the Russian Armed Forces and thus losing their lives in the process for nothing at all. CNN’s information warfare piece that was analyzed in this analysis is a perfect example of warmongering propaganda and should be universally condemned by all peace-loving people across the world.

