Palestinian Prisoners Threaten Mass Hunger Strike to Achieve Basic Rights

March 12, 2022

Palestinian activists hold a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Palestinian prisoners have announced on Friday that they are preparing for a strike across all Israeli prisons, reiterating that action will continue until all prisoners’ rights are regaining, a prisoners’ statement has revealed.

The statement, which was sent to mass media, confirmed that Palestinian political groups inside prisons would together declare the start of a hunger strike, which is expected to start soon. They pledged to continue their action until they achieved all their basic rights.

According to the statement, the Israeli occupation introduced many new orders restricting their rights as political prisoners.

The statement hailed the persistence and resilience of the prisoners, who have had restrictions and sanctions imposed on them following the escape of six prisoners from the highly secured Nafha Prison in September 2021.

