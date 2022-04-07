Journalist Roman Kosarev: “It’s not Russia starting a war, it’s Russia ending the war that’s been happening here the last 8 years”

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 26, 2022

Eva Bartlett

Eva Bartlett is an independent writer and rights activist with extensive experience in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, where she lived a cumulative three years (from late 2008 to early 2013). She documented the 2008/9 and 2012 Israeli war crimes and attacks on Gaza while riding in ambulances and reporting from hospitals. In 2017, she was short-listed for the prestigious Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism.

While in Donetsk a few days ago, I met RT journalist Roman Kosarev, who has been based in the Donbass republics, covering Ukraine’s war on the people, a war ignored by Western media and politicians.

Follow Roman’s work:

https://t.me/corrkosarev

https://www.rt.com/search?q=roman+kosarev

https://www.facebook.com/rkosarev

