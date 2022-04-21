Sitrep: Julian Assange

Posted on by Zara Ali

April 20, 2022

Posted by Amarynth

The Westminster Magistrate’s Court has issued an order to extradite journalist and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.

The order was sent to Home Secretary Priti Patel who has to sign off on extraditions. Assange’s defense has until May 18 to make submissions to Patel against extradition.

Meanwhile Assange will remain in custody. He can only appeal once Patel has made a decision.

https://richardmedhurst.substack.com/p/uk-court-issues-order-to-extradite?s=w

British Court Sends Assange Extradition To Home Office For Approval https://t.co/2ZT41LkLVq — Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) April 20, 2022

