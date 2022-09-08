Ukronazi “good terrorists” – a who’s who (infographic) UPDATED!

Posted on September 8, 2022 by fada1

September 05, 2022

Source

Infographic from The Lookout

This is an updated version of the infographic we posted here: http://thesaker.is/ukronazi-good-terrorists-a-whos-who-infographic/

Filed under: Uncategorized |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: