US warns ‘Israel’ that Hezbollah is preparing for ‘military action’

12 Sep 2022

Israeli media reports on a warning from the United States to “Tel Aviv” that resistance faction Hezbollah was planning for military action.

Hezbollah fighters during a military parade

Source: Al Mayadeen & Israeli Media

By Al Mayadeen English

US intelligence informed the Israeli occupation that the Lebanese resistance faction Hezbollah is “planning for military action”, Israeli media said on Monday.

Former Israeli consul in Los Angeles Jacob-Shaul Dayan said the Israeli occupation did not need any intelligence from the United States, “but it is always a good thing because there is exceptional cooperation between Israel and the Americans.”

“I believe that all of that depends on the gas agreement that is about to be signed, and they want to ensure that the deal is actually signed,” Dayan added.

“Of course, there is US pressure. In the talks between Prime Minister Yair Lapid and [US] President [Joe] Biden, they also talked about that, and not the Iranian nuclear program in particular,” Israeli Channel 13 political commentator Haim Ramon said.

“The American side eagerly wants the agreement, and I believe that this agreement is vital for Israel,” he added.

Tensions rose to a whole new level between Lebanon and the Israeli occupation after the latter announced that it was exploring and drilling for gas in the disputed Karish field, as well as “Israel’s” recruitment of a Greek oil drilling ship from Energean in June.

The tensions culminated in Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s threats that the Israelis’ extraction of gas was prohibited without a demarcation agreement guaranteeing Lebanon’s rights to extracting its gas from the Mediterranean Sea.

The Israeli Channel 14 website reported, earlier, that the ongoing indirect negotiations between Lebanon and the Israeli occupation regarding the demarcation of the maritime borders indicate the possibility of reaching a “permanent settlement,” although “several parties in Israel believe that there will be painful concessions, particularly regarding details in the agreement.”

Israeli media quoted last week a senior Israeli official in the gas sector as saying that the maritime border demarcation agreement that is taking shape with Lebanon is a complete surrender by “Israel”, noting that “Israel’s” submission is a great victory for Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

On August 19, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah rejected any link between the Lebanese border demarcation file and other files and noted that “If Lebanon does not obtain the rights demanded by the Lebanese state, we are heading toward an escalation whether or not the nuclear agreement is signed.”

Last month, Sayyed Nasrallah threatened the Israeli occupation over its attempts to forcibly extract gas from the contested region, warning, “If Lebanon does not obtain the rights demanded by the Lebanese state, we are heading toward an escalation whether or not the nuclear agreement is signed.”

He called on the Lebanese state “to benefit from the strength of the resistance and not to delay in obtaining Lebanon’s rights to gas in the Mediterranean.”

On July 31, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon military media published a video that displayed the coordinates of the Israeli occupation’s gas rigs off the coasts of occupied Palestine in a clear message to “Tel Aviv”.

