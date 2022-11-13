Saudi border guards massacre African migrants on daily basis, Yemen

12 Nov, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English 

Al-Masirah Yemeni news channel reveals footage of Ethiopian migrants murdered by Saudi border guards and cites survivors stating that it the massacres are carried out daily

Footage of Ethiopian migrants massacred by Saudi border guards.

    The Yemeni Al-Masirah news channel on Saturday revealed footage it said was of a “mass grave containing dozens of African victims killed by Saudi border guards.”

    The footage shows Saudi border guards filtering out dozens of Ethiopian migrants, believed to have been taken in the moments before they were killed.

    Read more: Hundreds of Ethiopians repatriated from Saudi Arabia after painful ordeal

    The channel quoted African survivors of the massacre saying that “Saudi soldiers deliberately electrocuted dozens of Ethiopian migrants in a room where they were gathered.”

    African migrants placed in body bags after being murdered by Saudis on the Saudi-Yemen borders.

      “Saudi border guards shoot directly, often using mortars, to eliminate migrants gatherings,” one survivor noted.

      Ethiopian migrants confirmed to the channel that, “the Saudi border guards kill about 5 migrants at the border every day and injure many more.”

      Infograph: Hundreds of Ethiopians repatriated from Saudi Arabia after an agonizing experience

