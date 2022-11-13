Saudi border guards massacre African migrants on daily basis, Yemen

12 Nov, 2022
By Al Mayadeen English
Al-Masirah Yemeni news channel reveals footage of Ethiopian migrants murdered by Saudi border guards and cites survivors stating that it the massacres are carried out daily
The Yemeni Al-Masirah news channel on Saturday revealed footage it said was of a “mass grave containing dozens of African victims killed by Saudi border guards.”
The footage shows Saudi border guards filtering out dozens of Ethiopian migrants, believed to have been taken in the moments before they were killed.
Read more: Hundreds of Ethiopians repatriated from Saudi Arabia after painful ordeal
The channel quoted African survivors of the massacre saying that “Saudi soldiers deliberately electrocuted dozens of Ethiopian migrants in a room where they were gathered.”
“Saudi border guards shoot directly, often using mortars, to eliminate migrants gatherings,” one survivor noted.
Ethiopian migrants confirmed to the channel that, “the Saudi border guards kill about 5 migrants at the border every day and injure many more.”
Infograph: Hundreds of Ethiopians repatriated from Saudi Arabia after an agonizing experience
Related Stories
- Saudi Arabian soldiers exposed for murdering African migrants: Report
- Yemen uses drones to stop Saudi coalition oil looting
- 19 million Yemenis suffer food insecurity as Saudi siege continues
- Exclusive: Washington, UK preparing for round of escalation in Yemen
Filed under: Ethiopia, House of Saud | Tagged: Saudi crimes |
Leave a Reply