DPRK fires ballistic missile, vows ‘fiercer’ military response

November 17, 2022
By Al Mayadeen English
DPRK launches a short-range ballistic missile on Thursday, according to Seoul’s military.
The latest in a series of launches aimed at downplaying western provocations and threats, DPRK launched a short-range ballistic missile on Thursday, according to Seoul’s military, as Pyongyang threatened a “fiercer” military response to the US and its regional allies.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military had “detected around 10:48 am (0148 GMT) one short-range ballistic missile fired from the Wonsan area in Kangwon province.”
“The military has stepped up monitoring and guard and is maintaining utmost readiness in close coordination with the US,” it added.
On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, US President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping earlier this week about DPRK’s recent spate of missile tests.
Filed under: Japan, North Korea, South Korea, USA | Tagged: G20, Trump, Xi Jinping |
Leave a Reply